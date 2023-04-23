NASCAR: Blaine Perkins hospitalized after car flips six times in wild Xfinity Series wreck at Talladega

Blaine Perkins' car went flipping down the backstretch at Talladega. (via Fox Sports 1)

Blaine Perkins’ car flipped six times in a wild crash during Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Talladega.

Perkins got clipped by the sliding car of Dexter Stacey and went careening head-on into the backstretch wall. His car then got turned over when Jade Buford’s car hit it. Perkins was able to get out of his car and walk to a waiting ambulance before he was taken to a local hospital. Sunday afternoon, his family said that he was "alert and in good spirits."

Here’s how the crash unfolded.

A wild crash for Blaine Perkins. A huge hit for Dexter Stacey. Everyone is okay. Wow. https://t.co/Zf7MwyVQaz pic.twitter.com/qZ6K4hh4qo — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 22, 2023

It was unclear to viewers watching the race live why Perkins’ car had gotten so damaged. Fox cameras stuck with Stacey’s car as it hit the infield wall and briefly showed Perkins’ mangled car before cutting straight to a commercial without any explanation for what had happened. Viewers had to sit through an ad break before Fox showed Perkins getting out of his car and then showed what happened.

A wheel also came off Perkins’ car during the crash and it was hit by Kaz Grala as he slowed down.

The race was red-flagged after the crash. The wreck happened at the end of the second stage of the 300-mile race and another incredibly violent crash happened with a handful of laps to go. Daniel Hemric's car ended up on its roof after he tried to throw a block to keep the lead. Hemric went spinning off Sheldon Creed's bumper and started a massive crash.

The Big One at Talladega Superspeedway! Daniel Hemric is out of his car. https://t.co/jlh39dD4JU pic.twitter.com/qFfFgBBesl — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 22, 2023

Hemric was checked and released from the infield care center after he got out of his car. NASCAR safety team members had to flip Hemric's car over before he could safely exit the vehicle. Jeb Burton ended up winning the race as another crash happened right before the checkered flag.