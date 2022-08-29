NASCAR bettor turns $13 into $1 million

The combination of NASCAR, podcasts and betting turned out to be remarkably profitable for one bettor, who turned the cost of a gourmet burger into a tidy million-dollar payday.

Daytona is always a nightmare to bet, and Sunday's Coke Zero Sugar 400 showed exactly why: the chaotic superspeedway format means there are no guarantees as to who will win, run in the top 10, or even finish the race. Half the field either wrecked out or retired from the race before Austin Dillon took the checkered flag.

The hosts of the Stacking Dennys racing podcast, like pretty much everyone, hesitated to give any definitive betting advice for Daytona, but did offer up some perspective on how certain drivers could run. So one savvy bettor parlayed four drivers' top 10 finishes on a $13.49 bet, and then just sat back and watched.

Sure enough, Landon Cassill, B.J. McCleod, Cody Ware and David Ragan all survived the carnage that took out many of the sport's top drivers, and all of them finished in the top 10. The result: a $999,463.33 payday. Not bad, not bad at all.

#StackingDennys podcast listener wins ONE MILLION BUCKS



I am so happy for them!!!



I love doing the pod with @FanRacingOnline ... never know when we'll change life



AHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/9A40AT7ogb — Nick Giffen (@RotoDoc) August 28, 2022

The race was delayed from Saturday night to Sunday morning, and then delayed for several more hours because of a rain-and-lightning-induced red flag. Given that all those drivers were in the top 10 when the rain came, that must have been a long, agonizing wait for our bettor ... and a heartbreaking announcement that the race would resume, not be declared over.

Now, we're not going to say how our lucky winner should or shouldn't spend their million, but it couldn't hurt to throw a little love in the direction of the podcast that gave them the tips. Good karma comes back, after all.

