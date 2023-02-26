NASCAR at Auto Club live updates: Christopher Bell to start on pole; weather info

Charlotte Observer NASCAR reporter Alex Zietlow will be tossing along live updates throughout Sunday’s race at Auto Club Speedway in the section below. Refresh for the latest news. Full results will be posted at the end of the race.

Live updates: Auto Club 400

3:04 p.m.: Some updates about the racetrack’s condition considering the inclement weather: Air Titan track driers spent a chunk of Sunday morning drying off parts of the frontstretch at Auto Club after a Saturday night of showers. The track is reportedly ready. The green flag will drop at 3:47 p.m. The Xfinity Series race will begin at 8 p.m. on FS2 — it began last night, but rain forced the race to be postponed to after Sunday’s Cup race.

PRE RACE ACCESS UPDATE: Due to inclement weather and continued track drying efforts, fan access to pre-race ceremonies, the ballfield, and the track surface has been cancelled.



Access to pit road will be available through the pedestrian tunnel only. pic.twitter.com/TfHj2Q1B2s — Auto Club Speedway (@AutoClubSpdwy) February 26, 2023

2:46 p.m.: This will be the last race run on Auto Club Speedway’s two-mile oval. Several drivers have weighed in on the matter ahead of Sunday’s race, many going as far to say that it’s “a shame” it is getting reconfigured into a half-mile short track. The silver lining? A good race might ensue, as drivers said they are now motivated to be the final winner on a racetrack that has featured some of the best racing the Cup Series has to offer the past 25 years.

2:40 p.m.: After rain (and snow... somehow?!) fell in Fontana, California on Saturday afternoon — canceling Cup qualifying — an Xfinity Series race still began on Saturday night (although it was postponed shortly after). Sunday’s forecast looks much more promising for racing: expect partly cloudy skies with the temperature in the low 40s.

A NASCAR Xfinity Series crew member walks down the pit lane as race cars return to the pits following just two pace laps due to persistent rain at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The raced was postponed. (Will Lester/The Orange County Register via AP)

How to watch Auto Club 400

Race: Pala Casino 400

Place: Auto Club Speedway

Date: Sunday, Feb. 26

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Purse: $8,484,302

TV: FOX, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (200 laps)

Stages: Stage 1 (Lap 65), Stage 2 (Lap 130), Stage 3 (Lap 200)

Starting lineup for Fontana NASCAR Cup race