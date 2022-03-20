NASCAR at Atlanta live updates: Cup Series set to debut on reconfigured track

NASCAR’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race starts at 3 p.m. today on FOX. The green flag is scheduled for 3:17 p.m.

The race is 325 laps with stages ending on laps 105, 210 and 325 at a newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Refresh this page for the latest race updates. All times are Eastern.

Pre-race

Revamped Atlanta

NASCAR’s Cup stars compete for the first time at a newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, which underwent a profiling project last summer after the last Cup race there in July. The changes include steeper banking in the turns, with the narrower corners going from 24 degrees to 28 degrees, as well as a widened frontstretch and a skinnier backstretch. Race officials said that they expect the racing product to more closely resemble that of a superspeedway like Daytona and Talladega. Drivers said after practice Saturday that they’re expecting chaos similar to those races.

“It’s going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. I can promise you that,” No. 20 Toyota driver Christopher Bell told reporters.

Burton to the rear, Briscoe on the pole

NASCAR has announces pre-race inspection updates, indicating that Harrison Burton’s car is the only one penalized for inspection failures. His No. 21 Ford twice failed technical inspection, meaning his car chief will be ejected for the race and he’ll drop to the rear prior to the green flag. Burton was slated to start 31st.

Phoenix race winner Chase Briscoe is starting on the pole based on NASCAR’s qualifying formula, which was used in lieu of standard qualifying after the session was canceled due to inclement weather that impacted NASCAR’s weekend track activity schedule. Ryan Blaney will start in the front row with Briscoe based on the same formula. The starting order is below.

NASCAR at Atlanta pre-race schedule

Invocation: 3:00 p.m.

National Anthem: 3:01 p.m.

Command: 3:08 p.m.

Green Flag: 3:17 p.m.

Competition caution: Lap 45

How to watch NASCAR at Atlanta

Story continues

Race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500

Distance: 500 miles (325 laps) with stages ending on laps 105, 210 and 325

Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway

When: Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m.

TV: FOX at 2:30 p.m.

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Purse : $8,263,045





2021 Race Winner: Ryan Blaney

NASCAR at Atlanta Cup starting order