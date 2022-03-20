NASCAR at Atlanta live updates: Cup Series set to debut on reconfigured track
NASCAR’s Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 race starts at 3 p.m. today on FOX. The green flag is scheduled for 3:17 p.m.
The race is 325 laps with stages ending on laps 105, 210 and 325 at a newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Pre-race
Revamped Atlanta
NASCAR’s Cup stars compete for the first time at a newly repaved and reconfigured Atlanta Motor Speedway, which underwent a profiling project last summer after the last Cup race there in July. The changes include steeper banking in the turns, with the narrower corners going from 24 degrees to 28 degrees, as well as a widened frontstretch and a skinnier backstretch. Race officials said that they expect the racing product to more closely resemble that of a superspeedway like Daytona and Talladega. Drivers said after practice Saturday that they’re expecting chaos similar to those races.
“It’s going to be unlike anything we’ve ever seen. I can promise you that,” No. 20 Toyota driver Christopher Bell told reporters.
Burton to the rear, Briscoe on the pole
NASCAR has announces pre-race inspection updates, indicating that Harrison Burton’s car is the only one penalized for inspection failures. His No. 21 Ford twice failed technical inspection, meaning his car chief will be ejected for the race and he’ll drop to the rear prior to the green flag. Burton was slated to start 31st.
Phoenix race winner Chase Briscoe is starting on the pole based on NASCAR’s qualifying formula, which was used in lieu of standard qualifying after the session was canceled due to inclement weather that impacted NASCAR’s weekend track activity schedule. Ryan Blaney will start in the front row with Briscoe based on the same formula. The starting order is below.
NASCAR at Atlanta pre-race schedule
Invocation: 3:00 p.m.
National Anthem: 3:01 p.m.
Command: 3:08 p.m.
Green Flag: 3:17 p.m.
Competition caution: Lap 45
How to watch NASCAR at Atlanta
Race: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
Distance: 500 miles (325 laps) with stages ending on laps 105, 210 and 325
Where: Atlanta Motor Speedway
When: Sunday, March 20 at 3 p.m.
TV: FOX at 2:30 p.m.
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Purse: $8,263,045
2021 Race Winner: Ryan Blaney
NASCAR at Atlanta Cup starting order
Order
Driver
Car No.
1
Chase Briscoe
14
2
Ryan Blaney
12
3
Joey Logano
22
4
Kyle Busch
18
5
Tyler Reddick
8
6
Chase Elliott
9
7
Ross Chastain
1
8
Kevin Harvick
4
9
Kurt Busch
45
10
Aric Almirola
10
11
Alex Bowman
48
12
William Byron
24
13
Daniel Suárez
99
14
Chris Buescher
17
15
Denny Hamlin
11
16
Austin Cindric
2
17
Austin Dillon
3
18
Ty Dillon
42
19
Bubba Wallace
23
20
Cole Custer
41
21
Kyle Larson
5
22
Justin Haley
31
23
Erik Jones
43
24
Brad Keselowski
6
25
Todd Gilliland
38
26
Martin Truex Jr.
19
27
Christopher Bell
20
28
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
29
Michael McDowell
34
30
Noah Gragson
16
31
Harrison Burton
21
32
Cody Ware
51
33
Corey LaJoie
7
34
BJ McLeod
78
35
David Ragan
15
36
Josh Bilicki
77
37
Greg Biffle
44