NASCAR at Atlanta live race updates, results, highlights from Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400

There may not be any fans in attendance at Atlanta Motor Speedway during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of excitement.

Chase Elliott will start on the pole, but the betting favorite to win the QuikTrip 400 is points leader Kevin Harvick, who already has a couple of Cup Series wins at Atlanta under his belt and will start ninth.

Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Follow below for complete results from the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400.

3:37 p.m. — Chase Elliott has led all 10 taps so far, his first laps led at Atlanta in a Cup Series race.

3:32 p.m. — Green flag waves and we are underway.

3:26 p.m. — And now the drivers have stopped on the track for NASCAR president Steve Phelps to deliver a message: "The time has come to listen, to understand and to stand against racism."

3:16 p.m. — Drivers have started their engines and it won't be much longer before the green flag waves.

(Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET)

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

The 3 p.m. ET start time for Sunday's race at Atlanta is the first such start time on NASCAR's modified Cup Series schedule for 2020. The series' race at Talladega on June 21 also is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET, as is the July 19 race at Texas and the Aug. 2 race at New Hampshire.

The other day races on NASCAR's confirmed short-term schedule will start at 2:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET.

15 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR starting lineup at Atlanta

Start

Driver

Car No.

Team

1

Chase Elliott

9

Hendrick Motorsports

2

Aric Almirola

10

Stewart-Haas Racing

3

Joey Logano

22

Team Penske

4

Kyle Busch

18

Joe Gibbs Racing

5

Clint Bowyer

14

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

Brad Keselowski

2

Team Penske

7

Ryan Blaney

12

Team Penske

8

Alex Bowman

88

Hendrick Motorsports

9

Kevin Harvick

4

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

Denny Hamlin

11

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

Martin Truex Jr.

19

Joe Gibbs Racing

12

Kurt Busch

1

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

Chris Buescher

17

Roush Fenway Racing

14

Erik Jones

20

Joe Gibbs Racing

15

Jimmie Johnson

48

Hendrick Motorsports

16

Austin Dillon

3

Richard Childress Racing

17

Ryan Newman

6

Roush Fenway Racing

18

John Hunter Nemechek

38

Front Row Motorsports

19

Matt Kenseth

42

Chip Ganassi Racing

20

William Byron

24

Hendrick Motorsports

21

Matt DiBenedetto

21

Wood Brothers Racing

22

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

47

JTG Daugherty Racing

23

Bubba Wallace

43

Richard Petty Motorsports

24

Tyler Reddick

8

Richard Childress Racing

25

Corey LaJoie

32

Go Fas Racing

26

Joey Gase

51

Petty Ware Racing

27

Christopher Bell

95

Leavine Family Racing

28

Ty Dillon

13

Germain Racing

29

Ryan Preece

37

JTG Daugherty Racing

30

JJ Yeley

77

Spire Motorsports

31

Cole Custer

41

Stewart-Haas Racing

32

Josh Bilicki

27

Rick Ware Racing

33

Brennan Poole

15

Premium Motorsports

34

Garrett Smithley

53

Rick Ware Racing

35

Quin Houff

00

StarCom Racing

36

Michael McDowell

34

Front Row Motorsports

37

Daniel Suarez

96

Gaunt Brothers Racing

38

Timmy Hill

66

Motorsports Business Management

39

B.J. McLeod

78

B.J. McLeod Motorsports

40

Reed Sorenson

7

Tommy Baldwin Racing

