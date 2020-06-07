NASCAR at Atlanta live race updates, results, highlights from Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400
There may not be any fans in attendance at Atlanta Motor Speedway during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race, but that doesn't mean there won't be plenty of excitement.
Chase Elliott will start on the pole, but the betting favorite to win the QuikTrip 400 is points leader Kevin Harvick, who already has a couple of Cup Series wins at Atlanta under his belt and will start ninth.
Sporting News is tracking live race updates and lap-by-lap highlights from Sunday's NASCAR race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Follow below for complete results from the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 400.
3:37 p.m. — Chase Elliott has led all 10 taps so far, his first laps led at Atlanta in a Cup Series race.
3:32 p.m. — Green flag waves and we are underway.
3:26 p.m. — And now the drivers have stopped on the track for NASCAR president Steve Phelps to deliver a message: "The time has come to listen, to understand and to stand against racism."
3:16 p.m. — Drivers have started their engines and it won't be much longer before the green flag waves.
(Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET)
What time does the NASCAR race start today?
Start time: 3 p.m. ET
TV channel: Fox
TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox Sports Go
The 3 p.m. ET start time for Sunday's race at Atlanta is the first such start time on NASCAR's modified Cup Series schedule for 2020. The series' race at Talladega on June 21 also is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET, as is the July 19 race at Texas and the Aug. 2 race at New Hampshire.
The other day races on NASCAR's confirmed short-term schedule will start at 2:30 p.m. ET, 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET.
15 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports
NASCAR starting lineup at Atlanta
Start
Driver
Car No.
Team
1
Chase Elliott
9
Hendrick Motorsports
2
Aric Almirola
10
Stewart-Haas Racing
3
Joey Logano
22
Team Penske
4
Kyle Busch
18
Joe Gibbs Racing
5
Clint Bowyer
14
Stewart-Haas Racing
6
Brad Keselowski
2
Team Penske
7
Ryan Blaney
12
Team Penske
8
Alex Bowman
88
Hendrick Motorsports
9
Kevin Harvick
4
Stewart-Haas Racing
10
Denny Hamlin
11
Joe Gibbs Racing
11
Martin Truex Jr.
19
Joe Gibbs Racing
12
Kurt Busch
1
Chip Ganassi Racing
13
Chris Buescher
17
Roush Fenway Racing
14
Erik Jones
20
Joe Gibbs Racing
15
Jimmie Johnson
48
Hendrick Motorsports
16
Austin Dillon
3
Richard Childress Racing
17
Ryan Newman
6
Roush Fenway Racing
18
John Hunter Nemechek
38
Front Row Motorsports
19
Matt Kenseth
42
Chip Ganassi Racing
20
William Byron
24
Hendrick Motorsports
21
Matt DiBenedetto
21
Wood Brothers Racing
22
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
47
JTG Daugherty Racing
23
Bubba Wallace
43
Richard Petty Motorsports
24
Tyler Reddick
8
Richard Childress Racing
25
Corey LaJoie
32
Go Fas Racing
26
Joey Gase
51
Petty Ware Racing
27
Christopher Bell
95
Leavine Family Racing
28
Ty Dillon
13
Germain Racing
29
Ryan Preece
37
JTG Daugherty Racing
30
JJ Yeley
77
Spire Motorsports
31
Cole Custer
41
Stewart-Haas Racing
32
Josh Bilicki
27
Rick Ware Racing
33
Brennan Poole
15
Premium Motorsports
34
Garrett Smithley
53
Rick Ware Racing
35
Quin Houff
00
StarCom Racing
36
Michael McDowell
34
Front Row Motorsports
37
Daniel Suarez
96
Gaunt Brothers Racing
38
Timmy Hill
66
Motorsports Business Management
39
B.J. McLeod
78
B.J. McLeod Motorsports
40
Reed Sorenson
7
Tommy Baldwin Racing