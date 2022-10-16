NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas: Live updates as the Round of 8 begins with Reddick on pole

The NASCAR Cup Series begins its playoff Round of 8 this weekend in Las Vegas with eight drivers vying for a spot in Phoenix’s championship race next month. It is the youngest Round of 8 crop in the history of the Cup playoffs with Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, William Byron and Ross Chastain advancing this far for the first time.

Bell enters with the momentum, winning last week at Charlotte to give him the free pass to advance while 2020 series champion Chase Elliott comes in with a 20-point lead atop the point standings. Tyler Reddick starts from the pole, while William Byron starts highest among playoff drivers inside the second row.

Live Updates J 🟩 Green flag is out for the start of the South Point 400 in Las Vegas

South Point 400 starting grid

Tyler Reddick (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford Bubba Wallace (45), 23XI Racing Toyota Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Noah Gragson (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Kyle Busch (18), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Ty Gibbs (23), 23XI Racing Chevrolet Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Erik Jones (43), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Cole Custer (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford JJ Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Corey Lajoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Landon Cassill (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Ty Dillon (42), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the South Point 400

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, seeking his first Cup title, enters with the best odds according to BetMGM, coming into the weekend with a +550 moneyline. Bell, Elliott and reigning series champion Kyle Larson all follow at +800. Tyler Reddick enters +900 while Chastain and two-time champion Kyle Busch open with a +1000 moneyline.

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Bubba Wallace (+1400), who has shown strong form on intermediate tracks this season and Joey Logano (+1600) as he has the best average finish at Las Vegas of all drivers this weekend at 8.9. Bromberg is still fading Chastain, anticipating comeuppance for past rough racing in the regular season.

Bubba Wallace has driven well this season on intermediate tracks and won on the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway earlier in the NASCAR Cup playoffs. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings entering the weekend

Chase Elliott - 4,046 Joey Logano - 4,026 Ross Chastain - 4,021 Christopher Bell - 4,018 Ryan Blaney - 4,015 William Byron - 4,015 Denny Hamlin - 4,013 Chase Briscoe - 4,009

Weather for the South Point 400

It’s Las Vegas and it’s not winter. The forecast calls for a clear sky and temperatures in the upper 80s, meaning tire degradation will be a factor but late pit strategy could again prove to be the difference.