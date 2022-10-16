NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas: Live updates as the Round of 8 begins with Reddick on pole
The NASCAR Cup Series begins its playoff Round of 8 this weekend in Las Vegas with eight drivers vying for a spot in Phoenix’s championship race next month. It is the youngest Round of 8 crop in the history of the Cup playoffs with Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, William Byron and Ross Chastain advancing this far for the first time.
Bell enters with the momentum, winning last week at Charlotte to give him the free pass to advance while 2020 series champion Chase Elliott comes in with a 20-point lead atop the point standings. Tyler Reddick starts from the pole, while William Byron starts highest among playoff drivers inside the second row.
South Point 400 starting grid
Tyler Reddick (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Bubba Wallace (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (18), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Gibbs (23), 23XI Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
AJ Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Cole Custer (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
JJ Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Corey Lajoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Landon Cassill (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (42), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Top drivers and best bets for the South Point 400
Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, seeking his first Cup title, enters with the best odds according to BetMGM, coming into the weekend with a +550 moneyline. Bell, Elliott and reigning series champion Kyle Larson all follow at +800. Tyler Reddick enters +900 while Chastain and two-time champion Kyle Busch open with a +1000 moneyline.
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Bubba Wallace (+1400), who has shown strong form on intermediate tracks this season and Joey Logano (+1600) as he has the best average finish at Las Vegas of all drivers this weekend at 8.9. Bromberg is still fading Chastain, anticipating comeuppance for past rough racing in the regular season.
NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings entering the weekend
Chase Elliott - 4,046
Joey Logano - 4,026
Ross Chastain - 4,021
Christopher Bell - 4,018
Ryan Blaney - 4,015
William Byron - 4,015
Denny Hamlin - 4,013
Chase Briscoe - 4,009
Weather for the South Point 400
It’s Las Vegas and it’s not winter. The forecast calls for a clear sky and temperatures in the upper 80s, meaning tire degradation will be a factor but late pit strategy could again prove to be the difference.