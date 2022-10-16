NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas: Live updates as the Round of 8 begins with Reddick on pole

Yahoo Sports Staff
·3 min read

The NASCAR Cup Series begins its playoff Round of 8 this weekend in Las Vegas with eight drivers vying for a spot in Phoenix’s championship race next month. It is the youngest Round of 8 crop in the history of the Cup playoffs with Christopher Bell, Chase Briscoe, William Byron and Ross Chastain advancing this far for the first time.

Bell enters with the momentum, winning last week at Charlotte to give him the free pass to advance while 2020 series champion Chase Elliott comes in with a 20-point lead atop the point standings. Tyler Reddick starts from the pole, while William Byron starts highest among playoff drivers inside the second row.

Live Updates
    🟩 Green flag is out for the start of the South Point 400 in Las Vegas

South Point 400 starting grid

  1. Tyler Reddick (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  2. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  3. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  4. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  5. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  6. Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  7. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  8. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  9. Bubba Wallace (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  10. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  11. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  12. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  13. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  14. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  15. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  16. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  17. Noah Gragson (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  18. Kyle Busch (18), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  19. Ty Gibbs (23), 23XI Racing Chevrolet

  20. Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  21. AJ Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  22. Erik Jones (43), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

  23. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  24. Cole Custer (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  25. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  26. JJ Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  27. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  28. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  29. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  30. Corey Lajoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  31. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  32. Landon Cassill (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  33. Ty Dillon (42), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

  34. Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

  35. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  36. BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Top drivers and best bets for the South Point 400

Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin, seeking his first Cup title, enters with the best odds according to BetMGM, coming into the weekend with a +550 moneyline. Bell, Elliott and reigning series champion Kyle Larson all follow at +800. Tyler Reddick enters +900 while Chastain and two-time champion Kyle Busch open with a +1000 moneyline.

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Bubba Wallace (+1400), who has shown strong form on intermediate tracks this season and Joey Logano (+1600) as he has the best average finish at Las Vegas of all drivers this weekend at 8.9. Bromberg is still fading Chastain, anticipating comeuppance for past rough racing in the regular season.

Sep 11, 2022; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (45) celebrates after winning the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Bubba Wallace has driven well this season on intermediate tracks and won on the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway earlier in the NASCAR Cup playoffs. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings entering the weekend

  1. Chase Elliott - 4,046

  2. Joey Logano - 4,026

  3. Ross Chastain - 4,021

  4. Christopher Bell - 4,018

  5. Ryan Blaney - 4,015

  6. William Byron - 4,015

  7. Denny Hamlin - 4,013

  8. Chase Briscoe - 4,009

Weather for the South Point 400

It’s Las Vegas and it’s not winter. The forecast calls for a clear sky and temperatures in the upper 80s, meaning tire degradation will be a factor but late pit strategy could again prove to be the difference.

Latest Stories

  • Tyler Reddick rockets to pole position at Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS — Tyler Reddick earned his third Busch Light Pole Award of the season Saturday morning at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. His Richard Childress Racing No. 8 Chevrolet will lead the field to the green flag in Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 playoff race (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). […]

  • Reddick wins pole at Las Vegas as RCR career winds down

    Tyler Reddick is determined to close his tenure at Richard Childress Racing on a high note, and hours after announcing he'll drive for 23XI Racing next season, won the pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Reddick, who said his Chevrolet was subpar in Saturday morning practice, rebounded for an electric lap at 184.603 mph to earn the top starting spot for the opening race of the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. It is the third pole of the season for Reddick, who also has three Cup wins but was eliminated from the playoffs in the opening round.

  • Concussed NASCAR champion Kurt Busch to step away from sport

    Kurt Busch, still trying to work his way through the concussion he suffered three months ago and advised by doctors to get out of a race car, will not compete full-time in 2023. The 44-year-old NASCAR champion made his announcement Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, his home track and where he launched his career on the bullring as a child. “I know I am not 100% in my ability to go out and race at the top level in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Busch said.

  • Kurt Busch won’t race full-time in NASCAR Cup Series in 2023. Tyler Reddick to take over

    Busch says he’s still not fully recovered from a brain injury sustained in a wreck in July, and that stepping away from full-time racing in 2023 was best for himself and the team.

