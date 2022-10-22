NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Homestead: Weekend schedule, TV info, odds, picks, playoff standings and results

The NASCAR Cup Series continues its playoff Round of 8 this weekend in south Florida seven drivers vying for the final three Championship round slots. By virtue of his win last weekend in Las Vegas, Joey Logano has already clinched his spot, but will look to pad his points total entering the finale in Phoenix as he seeks his second championship.

Ross Chastain follows 21 points behind Logano, 2020 series champion Chase Elliott is 22 points back, while Denny Hamlin holds the final transfer spot 33 points down from Logano and six points ahead of fifth-place William Byron.

NASCAR Cup Series Homestead-Miami playoff weekend schedule

Fans in the United States can watch the race on NBC or the NBC Sports app (cable or satellite subscription required) and pos-trace coverage will be on Peacock. Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

(All times ET)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Practice: 1:05 - 1:50 p.m. (NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Qualifying: 12:30 - 2 p.m. (NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, Oct. 23

Pre-race show: 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. (NBC)

Dixie Vodka 400: 2:30 - 6 p.m. (NBC, NBC Sports app, MRN, SiriusXM)

Post-race show: 6 - 7 p.m. (Peacock)

Top drivers and best bets for the Dixie Vodka 400

Homestead-Miami’s unpredictable nature means that no driver enters with better than 7-to-1 odds for the race win while five of the eight remaining playoff drivers enter at 10-to-1 or better, according to BetMGM.

Best odds for victory in the Dixie Vodka 400

  • Denny Hamlin +700

  • Tyler Reddick +700

  • Ryan Blaney +1000

  • Ross Chastain +1000

  • Chase Elliott +1000

  • Kyle Larson +1000

  • Joey Logano +1000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests good mid-tier value in Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. – who both enter at +1200 – and is fading Noah Gragson at +2500.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, sits in his car during practice for the NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Denny Hamlin enters the NASCAR Cup Series playoff weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway as a favorite while sitting on the cut line for the Championship round. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Wallace suspended for crashing Larson

Bubba Wallace has excelled on intermediate tracks similar to Homestead-Miami this year but will not be taking part this weekend after NASCAR suspended him for retaliating against Kyle Larson last week in Las Vegas. Early on in Stage 2 Larson attempted a bold three-wide pass going into Turn 3 but in the process ran up the track and into Wallace, who smacked the wall and came back down to the inside, T-boning Larson and collecting Christopher Bell in the process.

The incident ended all three drivers’ races and tempers flared on the infield when Wallace confronted and shoved a nonplussed Larson as the latter exited his car. After being released from the infield care center Wallace said the impact with the wall broke the steering column and that Larson was simply “in the way.” NASCAR didn’t see it that way and suspended Wallace for this weekend. John Hunter Nemechek will drive the No. 45 23XI Toyota in Wallace’s place.

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings entering the weekend

  1. Joey Logano - 4,084*

  2. Ross Chastain - 4,063

  3. Chase Elliott - 4,062

  4. Denny Hamlin - 4,051

  5. William Byron - 4,045

  6. Chase Briscoe - 4,042

  7. Ryan Blaney - 4,040

  8. Christopher Bell - 4,028

*Clinched a spot in the Championship Four

Weather for the Dixie Vodka 400

Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday which could postpone or completely wipe out on-track action for the trucks and Xfinity series. The weather on Saturday and Sunday when the Cup Series is on track is forecast to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-80s.

