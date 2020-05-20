NASCAR at Darlington: First Xfinity Series race in over 2 months gets pushed to Thursday by rain

Rain is making the Xfinity Series wait two more days to get its season restarted.

NASCAR had to postpone Tuesday night’s race for its No. 2 series because of incessant rain over Darlington Raceway. The race will be made up on Thursday at Noon ET.

The race was scheduled to be the first Xfinity Series race since March 7 at Phoenix Raceway. That race was won by Brandon Jones. Like the Cup Series, the Xfinity Series hadn’t raced in over 10 weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cup Series is scheduled to race at Darlington for a second time in four days on Wednesday night. If that race gets rained out — and there’s a non-zero chance of rain in the forecast for Wednesday — it will be run on Thursday evening after the Xfinity Series race.

Wednesday night’s Cup Series race has already been moved up to 6 p.m. ET because of the threat of rain.

Noah Gragson will start on the pole when the Xfinity Series race starts. Kyle Busch is scheduled to compete in the race as he runs all seven NASCAR races over the 11 days from May 17-27.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

