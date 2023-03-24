NASCAR at Circuit of the Americas: Entries, start time, TV info, weather and more as the Cup cars go road racing

NASCAR fans get their first look at a package of rules changes as the Cup Series visits its first road course of the season at Austin, Texas’ Circuit of the Americas. New for 2023, the cars will have less downforce — to encourage more passing — and there won’t be any stage cautions, which should lead to interesting strategy calls.

Here’s what else to know ahead of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix:

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix broadcast schedule

All times ET

Friday, March 24

8-9 p.m.: Practice (FS1) — tape delay

Saturday, March 25

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.: Qualifying (FS1, PRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, March 26

3:30-7 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix (Fox, PRN, Sirius XM)

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix details

Track: Circuit of the Americas (3.4-mile, 20-turn road course)

Length: 68 laps, 231.88 miles.

Last year's winner: Ross Chastain

Top drivers and best bets for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

With Chevrolet having dominated each of the first two races at COTA, it’s no surprise that five of the six drivers with better than 10-to-1 odds to win drive Chevys. Kyle Larson, who finished second to teammate Chase Elliott in a rain-shortened first race there in 2021 is the favorite according to BetMGM.

Best odds to win

Kyle Larson +600

Kyle Busch +700

Ross Chastain +750

Tyler Reddick +900

A.J. Allmendinger +1000

William Byron +1000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in points leader Joey Logano — who has 19 career road-course top-10s, including a win. Logano enters the weekend at +2500. If you’re really looking for a longshot, Bromberg points out that Justin Haley (+10000) has two top-10 finishes at road courses in his career.

Ross Chastain earned his first career NASCAR Cup Series win at Circuit of the Americas last year. (Photo by Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix entries list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Jordan Taylor (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Conor Daly (50), TMT Racing Chevrolet

Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Josh Bilicki (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Jimmie Johnson (84), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Kimi Räikönnen (91), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix weather

Thunderstorms are forecast for Friday, which could wipe out an important practice session for the Cup cars, but from then it’s supposed to be clear and cool on Saturday and Sunday. That forecast along with the aforementioned road course rule changes should make for compelling battles throughout the field for Sunday’s race.