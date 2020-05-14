NASCAR announces second installment in return to racing schedule
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 14, 2020) – NASCAR today announced the next installment of races in its return to racing, featuring events at Bristol Motor Speedway, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Martinsville Speedway, Homestead-Miami Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. The slate of races include events in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series and the ARCA Menards Series.
RELATED: NASCAR sets schedule through June 21
The second installment is as follows:
DATE
TRACK
SERIES
DISTANCE
TV INFO
START (ET)
Sat, May 30
Bristol
Xfinity
160 miles
FS1
3:30 p.m.
Sun, May 31
Bristol
Cup
266 miles
FS1
3:30 p.m.
Sat, June 6
Atlanta
Gander Trucks
200 miles
FS1
1:00 p.m.
Sat, June 6
Atlanta
Xfinity
251 miles
FOX
4:30 p.m.
Sun, June 7
Atlanta
Cup
500 miles
FOX
3:00 p.m.
Wed, June 10
Martinsville
Cup
263 miles
FS1
7:00 p.m.
Sat, June 13
Miami
Gander Trucks
201 miles
FS1
12:30 p.m.
Sat, June 13
Miami
Xfinity
250 miles
FOX
3:30 p.m.
Sun, June 14
Miami
Xfinity
250 miles
FS1
12:00 p.m.
Sun, June 14
Miami
Cup
400 miles
FOX
3:30 p.m.
Sat, June 20
Talladega
ARCA
202 miles
FS1
2:00 p.m.
Sat, June 20
Talladega
Xfinity
300 miles
FOX
5:30 p.m.
Sun, June 21
Talladega
Cup
500 miles
FOX
3:00 p.m.
All the above dates will continue to be run without fans in attendance. The remainder of the adjusted schedule for all NASCAR series will be announced at a later date.
RELATED: NASCAR to return on May 17 at Darlington Raceway
“As we prepare for our return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, the industry has been diligent in building the return-to-racing schedule,” said Steve O‘Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. “We are eager to expand our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit. We thank the many government officials for their guidance, as we share the same goal in our return — the safety for our competitors and the communities in which we race.”
In addition, NASCAR today announced the postponement of events at Kansas Speedway (May 30-31); Michigan International Speedway (June 5-7), the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio (May 30) and the Gander Trucks Series race at Texas Motor Speedway previously scheduled for June 5, as well as the cancelation of all NASCAR national series races and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Iowa Speedway for the 2020 season. The NASCAR Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway scheduled for June 13 has been realigned to Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday, June 14. Further Iowa Speedway realignment dates will be announced in the future.
The NASCAR Cup Series will return to racing at Darlington Raceway this Sunday, May 17, with a 400-mile event scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET, live on FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.