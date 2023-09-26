Nasal spray to rival EpiPen delayed over efficacy concerns

Allergy groups have been campaigning for a jab-free option for years - TIM SLOAN/AFP via Getty Images

A nasal spray that could save the lives of thousands of people with severe allergies will face further testing due to concerns over its effectiveness.

In the UK and countries all around the world, people who suffer with life threatening allergies must carry single-use auto-injectors – often known by the brand name EpiPen.

The devices deliver the drug epinephrine, a purified form of adrenaline, that is crucial to treat potentially life-threatening allergic reactions, also known as anaphylactic shock.

Severe allergic reactions are becoming more common. For food-related anaphylaxis, often caused by nut allergies, cases have more than doubled from under 2,000 admissions 20 years ago to over 5,000 last year.

There had been high hopes for a new product created by the drugmaker ARS Pharma, called Neffy, which aims to replace the one-time-use adrenaline shots with an easy to use nasal spray.

Reduced effectiveness

Allergy groups have been campaigning for a jab-free option for years, as it makes the emergency medication easier to carry, and removes hesitation or anxiety about administering, for both users and bystanders.

However, the product was knocked back by the powerful US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week over concerns that – while more accessible – it may not be as effective.

According to the drug’s manufacturer, the FDA ruled that they needed to carry out further studies. Concerns were raised that nasal congestion could reduce the effectiveness of the spray and there were concerns over how long it took to take effect.

The lack of data in patients with anaphylaxis was also an impediment for some of the advisory committee, as Neffy only reaches maximum epinephrine concentration in the blood in about 20 minutes, compared to five to 10 minutes for an EpiPen.

One FDA advisor said “the scary thing was not the shot, but a drug failing in treating a life-threatening condition.”

Responding to the rejection, Richard Lowenthal, Co-founder, President and CEO of ARS Pharma, said: “We are deeply disappointed that this action further delays the availability of neffy for the millions of people who are at risk of a potentially life-threatening severe allergic reaction.

“Patients and caregivers are waiting for Neffy, and we aim to complete the newly requested trial as quickly as possible to meet the needs of patients.”

The ruling to block the drug came despite the FDA’s advisory committee voting in May to recommend approval of the drug in children and adults. The FDA rarely rejects drugs recommended by its committees.

ARS said it would conduct the new study requested by the FDA and resubmit its application to the in the first half of 2024.

