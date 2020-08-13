NASA wants nuclear-contaminated Santa Susana site to be made a historic landmark

The site of America's first nuclear meltdown — and subsequent cover-up — in the picturesque hills of Ventura County may soon join Hearst Castle, the cable cars of San Francisco, and the Santa Barbara Mission as an official landmark in the National Register of Historic Places.

In what some have described as a cynical attempt by a U.S. government agency to avoid a long-promised cleanup of toxic and radioactive contaminants, NASA has nominated the Santa Susana Field Laboratory for official listing as a traditional cultural property.

The nomination is expected to be taken up by the state Historic Resources Commission on Friday. The listing, according to the space agency, would protect Native American archaeological relics and cultural resources within the contaminated 2,850-acre research facility in the hills overlooking the west San Fernando Valley.

The proposal, announced in June, shocked area residents who had spent years demanding a cleanup. Nothing at the site should be considered for the registry, they say, until after nuclear and other contaminants have been removed, as required under a 2010 agreement signed by NASA and the U.S. Department of Energy.

“NASA’s proposal is beyond audacious,” said Denise Duffield, associate director of Physicians for Social Responsibility-Los Angeles. “There is no mention of the 1959 partial nuclear meltdown in its nomination application.”

In an interview, Peter Zorba, NASA’s Santa Susana Field Lab project director, said that adding the facility to the National Register “would not alter NASA’s cleanup responsibilities at the site.”

Today, the sprawling field lab stands as a poisoned reminder of another age, an era when the United States believed in the promise of atomic fuel, and the nation sought preeminence by landing on the moon and by building an arsenal of ballistic missiles.

View photos Holly Huff, left, and Dawn Kowalski, of the Rocketdyne Cleanup Coalition, stand on a ridgeline overlooking the Santa Susana Field Laboratory site. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times) More

Hidden within the chaparral and rocky peaks of the Simi Hills, the Santa Susana Field Lab conducted research that was critical to the nation’s Cold War ambitions, yet toxic to the Earth. The partial meltdown released radioactive gasses that the public was never warned about, and spent rocket fuel, heavy metals and other toxins contaminated the soil and groundwater.

More recently, it was the ignition point for the 2018 Woolsey fire, which caused devastation in both Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Despite the pleas of area residents, who say they’ve suffered cancer and other ailments as a result of the lab’s activities, cleanup efforts have stalled for decades.

Now, NASA and a coalition of Native American groups have proposed the area be designated a traditional cultural district. The move has been opposed by critics, who fear that strict laws protecting Native American artifacts, combined with terms of the 2010 agreement, could make it difficult to clean up contamination.

The agreement, which applies to all the facility property controlled by its owners — NASA, the Department of Energy and Boeing — exempts officially recognized archaeological artifacts and sacred sites from its otherwise stringent cleanup requirements. That includes a natural cave festooned with prehistoric rock art and portions of the property still visited by Native Americans for religious purposes.

The Ventura County Board of Supervisors in July recommended that the state commission reject NASA’s nomination. “The board,” it said, “remains committed to preserving Native American historical and cultural resources to the extent doing so is consistent with protecting public health.”

The state commission's ultimate decision will be forwarded to the U.S. National Park Service for review.

NASA also will have to contend with reality-TV stars Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West, who have publicized the frustration of lab neighbors on their cable show and on Twitter.

Story continues