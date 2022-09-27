NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashes into asteroid in first planetary defense test

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Mission complete.

NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid Monday, marking a win for the agency's plan for when a devastating asteroid should ever threaten humanity.

The 1,260-pound Double Asteroid Redirection Test spacecraft, or DART, collided with the estimated 11 billion pound, 520-foot long asteroid Dimorphos at 14,000 miles per hour close to 7 million miles from Earth.

The spacecraft had launched its camera and a shoebox-size companion, LICIACube, over a week ago to photograph the mission, which confirmed the impact.

"This was a really hard technology demonstration to hit a small asteroid we've never seen before, and do it in such spectacular fashion," Nancy Chabot, planetary scientist and mission team leader at Johns Hopkins University, said after the impact.

The completed mission culminates a 10 month long journey for DART, which cost $325 million. The asteroid orbits a larger one named Didymos, and the two were chosen because they don't pose any threat to Earth.

VISUAL EXPLAINER:  Go inside NASA's plan to crash the DART spacecraft into an asteroid 

While DART successfully hit Dimorphos, NASA won't know for weeks – possibly months – if the entire mission was an entire success. The agency's goal was not to destroy the asteroid, but rather shift its orbit around about Didymos enough that it changes both of their trajectories. Dimorphos completes an orbit around Didymos in 11 hours and 55 minutes; NASA hopes the collision shortens its orbit by 10 minutes.

But changing an asteroid's orbit by just 1% could be enough if a destructive one were headed towards Earth, NASA says. Currently, there are nearly 30,000 near-Earth objects in our solar system, according to NASA, meaning they come within 120.8 million miles of our planet. Over 10,000 of near-Earth objects them around the same size as Dimorphos.

This screengrab made from NASA live feed on September 26, 2022, shows Dimorphos just before the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) made impact with the asteroid, as watched by the NASA team (bottom L) at DART headquarters in Laurel, Maryland.
This screengrab made from NASA live feed on September 26, 2022, shows Dimorphos just before the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) made impact with the asteroid, as watched by the NASA team (bottom L) at DART headquarters in Laurel, Maryland.

Planetary defense experts prefer nudging a threatening asteroid or comet out of the way, given enough lead time, rather than blowing it up and creating multiple pieces that could rain down on Earth. Multiple impactors might be needed for big space rocks or a combination of impactors and so-called gravity tractors, not-yet-invented devices that would use their own gravity to pull an asteroid into a safer orbit.

While no asteroids of that size are expected to hit Earth in the next 100 years, only 40% of those asteroids have been discovered as of October 2021, NASA says. Fewer than 1% of the millions of smaller asteroids, capable of widespread injuries, are known.

Contributing: Associated Press 

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NASA's DART spacecraft successfully crashes into Dimorphos asteroid

Latest Stories

  • NASA smashes spacecraft into asteroid seven million miles from Earth in 'planetary defence' trial

    NASA has successfully smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid seven million miles from Earth. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) is the first-ever trial of a "planetary defence system". NASA, and the international team of astronomers working with them, chose their target carefully.

  • Watch spacecraft that launched from Vandenberg collide with an asteroid today

    NASA’s DART test blasted off from the Central Coast base back in November 2021.

  • NASA will crash a spacecraft into a 525-foot-wide asteroid today. Here's how to watch it.

    On Monday, NASA will test a plan called DART to see if it can redirect the path of an asteroid, and the public is invited to watch it.

  • Amazon just announced a fall Prime Day event. Here's what you need to know

    It's Prime Day part 2 electric boogaloo and we'll be covering the deals this time around just like earlier in the year.

  • Everything You Need To Know About Prime Early Access Sale Kitchen Deals

    Kick start your holiday shopping with Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale and save on kitchen appliances like blenders, air fryers, and espresso machines.

  • US carrier, S. Korea ships launch drills amid North's threat

    A U.S. aircraft carrier and its battle group launched drills with South Korean warships off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Monday in their first such training in five years, a day after North Korea test-fired a short-range ballistic missile in a possible response to the exercise. The four days of drills are aimed at demonstrating the allies’ “powerful resolve to respond to North Korean provocations” and improving their ability to perform joint naval operations, the South Korean navy said in a statement. More than 20 U.S. and South Korean navy ships, including the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, a U.S. cruiser and South Korean and U.S. destroyers, were mobilized for the drills, according to the navy statement.

  • Amazon Announces October Prime Day Event, and You Can Score Major Deals on TVs

    If you're looking for huge TV discounts, look no further than Amazon's Prime Early Access sales. These Amazon TV sales won't last long, though, so shop now!

  • Target practice in space: NASA aims to knock an asteroid off course

    It’s innovation in the name of planetary defense: NASA’s DART mission aims to test the idea of colliding with an asteroid to deflect it from Earth.

  • OECD: War in Ukraine to drag on global economy into 2023

    PARIS (AP) — Russia's war in Ukraine and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are dragging down global economic growth more than expected and driving up inflation that will stay high into next year, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said Monday in a darkening outlook. The Paris-based organization projects worldwide growth to be a modest 3% this year before slowing further to just 2.2% next year, representing around $2.8 trillion in lost global output in 2023. Th

  • UPDATE 1-Energy, inflation crises risk pushing big economies into recession - OECD

    Global economic growth is slowing more than was forecast a few months ago in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as energy and inflation crises risk snowballing into recessions in major economies, the OECD said on Monday. While global growth this year was still expected at 3.0%, it is now projected to slow to 2.2% in 2023, revised down from a forecast in June of 2.8%, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said. The Paris-based policy forum was particularly pessimistic about the outlook in Europe - the most directly exposed economy to the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Former House staffer tells '60 Minutes' White House switchboard called Capitol rioter on Jan. 6

    Denver Riggleman, a former adviser to the Jan. 6 committee told "60 Minutes" the White House switchboard called a rioter during breach.

  • NASA spacecraft to collide with asteroid to study planetary defense

    NASA spacecraft to collide with asteroid to study planetary defense

  • Wichita man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to death

    A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. Prosecutors said Gaskill got into an argument in December 2017 with Ohio gamer Casey Viner over a $1.50 bet.

  • Homes, cottages along Nova Scotia's North Shore washed away by Fiona

    Cathy Scott and her husband Ian Scott of Truro, N.S., have owned a cottage in the small seaside community of Marshville for 29 years. It's where their children and grandchildren spent many happy summers. On Sunday, the couple discovered their cottage had been uprooted and swept to the road by post-tropical storm Fiona as it moved over northeastern Nova Scotia. Everything inside the home was wet and the couple doesn't think their insurance policy will cover damages from storm surges. "We don't kn

  • Storm Fiona leaves most of Nova Scotia in the dark, potentially for days

    Residents in Atlantic Canada woke up to trees snapped like twigs as hurricane Fiona struck as fiercely as predicted. It made landfall early Saturday in Nova Scotia as a post-tropical storm, leaving hundreds of thousands of people without power. As Ross Lord reports, power crews were unable to fix outages because Fiona's vicious winds and rain made it unsafe. It could be days before many are re-connected.

  • Putin has escaped to his secret palace in a forest amid anti-draft protests in Russian cities, report says

    Journalist Farida Rusamova has claimed that Vladimir Putin is released pre-recorded videos sporadically to hide his absence from the Russian public.

  • Nova Scotians view damage, begin post-Fiona clean-up

    In Nova Scotia hundreds of people have been displaced by post-tropical storm Fiona. On Sunday, residents of Cape Breton were beginning repairs and surveying the damage as politicians touched down to survey the devastation from the storm.

  • All the Trends We Spotted From Bottega Veneta's SS23 Show

    Matthieu Blazy returned to Milan Fashion Week for the Spring/Summer 2023 season to showcase his...

  • Canada to lift border vaccine requirements, use of ArriveCan app on Oct. 1

    COVID-19 border measures will be lifted in Canada as of Saturday, including mandatory vaccine requirements, masking on planes and trains and the use of the ArriveCan app.

  • WRAPUP 2-Ukraine annexation votes to end amid Russian mobilisation exodus

    Russian-organized referendums that could lead to annexing 15% of Ukraine's territory were due to end on Tuesday as the Kremlin said it made no decisions on closing its borders as the first mobilisation since World War Two prompted some to flee. Voting in the Ukrainian provinces of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the east and southeast began on Friday and have been dismissed as a sham by Western nations, which have pledged not to recognise the results.