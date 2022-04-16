Nasa signs contract to test giant hypersonic slingshot set to revolutionise how we get into orbit

Nasa is to test a giant hypersonic slingshot as a potentially revolutionary new way to hurl satellites into space

The massive device, taller than the Statue of Liberty, is already in place in the New Mexico desert and will be tried out by the space agency later this year.

It consists of a 300ft wide steel vacuum chamber, turned on its side, with an exit pipe pointed at the sky.

Observers have described it as looking, from the outside, like a giant yo-yo.

Inside, an object is attached to a carbon-fiber tether and flung around in circles.

Because it is being spun in a vacuum the object on the end of the tether can be accelerated to thousands of miles per hour, before being released through the pipe.

The 1,000-ton steel, electric-powered centrifuge was built and is operated by a private company, SpinLaunch, which has signed a test deal with Nasa under the Space Act.

A 10ft-long Nasa test vehicle, shaped like a torpedo, will be catapulted skyward before deploying a parachute, landing, and then being recovered and analysed.

Jonathan Yaney, founder of SpinLaunch said it was a "fundamentally new way to access space" and "we greatly appreciate NASA’s continued interest and support."

Mr Yaney has been working on his centrifuge since 2014 and it has been called the space industry's "best kept secret".

He said: "We basically asked the question, 'Is there a way to get to space without a rocket?'

"It’s a radically different way to accelerate projectiles and launch vehicles to hypersonic speeds."

The project represents the first serious alternative to rockets since the dawn of the space age.

The aim is to dramatically cut the cost of launching satellites, while also helping the environment by avoiding using vast amounts of rocket fuel.

A first test in October successfully propelled SpinLaunch's own 10ft-long test vehicle to an altitude of about 10,000 metres, higher than Mount Everest.

Dozens more tests are planned and then a bigger version of the machine, which will be about the size of the Eiffel Tower, will be used to send satellites into orbit by 2025.

Payloads will be fitted with a small rocket engine, which will ignite at high altitude to power the last bit of the journey to orbit.

The system means over 70 per cent of the fuel and structures that make up a current rocket launch would be eliminated, with huge cost savings.

SpinLaunch already has over $100 million in funding from companies including Google and Airbus, and over 200 employees.

Pete Worden, former director of Nasa's Ames research centre in California, said: "It's essential to find a better way to get to space. If you can find a way of providing that kinetic energy by some other means [than a rocket] that's a real revolution.

"The real advantage is that most of the energy needed doesn't have to be carried with you [as fuel]. It changes the whole paradigm. This revolutionises our ability to wire our planet [with communications satellites] and make life better for everybody."

Since rockets were first used to get to space other potential methods have been largely overlooked, but some have been tried, including a "space gun" built by the Pentagon.

In 1966 its Project HARP successfully used a massive cannon to launch a 400lb projectile into space.

It reached an altitude of 180km, well above the Karman line, the internationally recognised boundary of space at 100km.

On its suborbital flight the object fired from the HARP space gun travelled much higher than Jeff Bezos or Sir Richard Branson on their recent trips.

Mr Yaney said the HARP project had been an inspiration for SpinLaunch.

He said: "They were closer than anybody else has ever come to actually building an alternative to rockets.

"We built this [vacuum] chamber to prove to the world that this could work, and we broke the world record for the fastest rotational object."

He has estimated the slingshot will ultimately reduce the cost of launching a small satellite into orbit from about $7 million to $500,000.

Eventually, it should be able to send payloads of about 440lbs into orbit for a fraction of what it costs other pioneers like SpaceX.

"It represents an absolutely awesome opportunity for expansion into the last surveyable frontier," according to Mr Yaney.

For its recent suborbital test flight the slingshot was only powered up to 20 per cent of its capacity, meaning it can hurl payloads much higher.

It will not be usable for astronauts as they would not survive the huge G-forces built up by the rotations of the slingshot.