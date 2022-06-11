Nasa sending yeast to the Moon to see if humans can survive on lunar surface

The Moon, which has little atmosphere, is particularly vulnerable to electromagnetic radiation from The Sun - Jamie Cooper

The yeast variety "Saccharomyces cerevisiae" has been instrumental in winemaking, baking, and brewing since ancient times.

Now the little fungal microorganism is to tell us whether humans could survive on the lunar surface in the future.

Nasa is sending live yeast to the Moon to check if the harsh radiation which batters the satellite could catastrophically damage DNA.

Moon's surface 'more vulnerable' to radiation

The Sun is constantly flinging out electromagnetic radiation, but Earth is protected by its thick atmosphere, and the magnetic force-field that surrounds the planet, which is generated by its rotating, liquid iron core.

The Moon has little atmosphere, or magnetosphere, to protect it and so is more vulnerable, particularly to intermittent solar flares, which can release super-heated particles capable of damaging cells.

Even on Earth, radiation from the Sun can damage skin and cause cancer, but it is unknown how much worse the impact might be away from the protection of our planet.

None of the Apollo Moon landing missions encountered solar flares, so it is unclear how bad it could be, although it is likely the astronauts would have suffered acute radiation sickness and have been forced to return to Earth for emergency treatment.

So far, experiments to determine the impact of space on DNA have been carried out on the International Space Station (ISS), but that is also protected by the Earth’s magnetic field.

A 'decades-old question'

To gauge the full impact, a small lab called Leia (Lunar Explorer Instrument for space biology Applications) will be dropped on the surface containing yeast to study its response to radiation and lunar gravity.

Nasa is planning to establish a lunar habitat by 2030, and is planning to send up the yeast via a small Cubesat mission in 2026.

'Saccharomyces cerevisiae' is similar to human biology and is often used in labs on Earth to monitor DNA damage caused by radiation.

The yeast cells will help scientists understand which genes are most vulnerable to radiation damage, so they can develop drug treatments to minimise its effects on human astronauts.

Joel Kearns, deputy associate administrator for exploration in Nasa’s Science Mission Directorate. “The study will examine the effects of the Moon’s low gravity and radiation environment on yeast, a model organism used to understand DNA damage response and repair.

“The data returned by Leia, in conjunction with previously existing data from other biological studies, could help scientists answer a decades-old question of how partial gravity and actual deep space radiation in combination influence biological processes.”