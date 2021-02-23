NASA Releases First Audio From Mars Recorded by Perseverance Rover

Days after making a successful landing on Mars, NASA's Perseverance rover has sent the first audio from the Red Planet – a recording of a gust of wind.

Now that you’ve seen Mars, hear it. Grab some headphones and listen to the first sounds captured by one of my microphones. https://t.co/JswvAWC2IP#CountdownToMars — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 22, 2021

A microphone did not work during the rover's descent to the surface, but it was able to capture audio once it landed on Mars.

On Saturday, the US Space Agency had released the first photos from Mars, including a high-resolution selfie. The selfie is part of a video taken by several cameras as NASA's Perseverance rover touched down on Mars on 18 February.

Ingenuity, the Mars Helicopter I carry, is working as expected. I’m currently charging it, but once I set it down, it’ll rely solely on its solar panels. If it survives the brutally cold Martian nights, the team will attempt flight. https://t.co/8pksN06ZwP #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/80kEoww0QU — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 20, 2021

Background

A key objective for Perseverance's mission on Mars is astrobiology, including the search for signs of ancient microbial life.

The rover will characterize the planet's geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and cache Martian rock and regolith (broken rock and dust).

Story continues

Subsequent NASA missions, in cooperation with ESA (the European Space Agency), would send spacecraft to Mars to collect these cached samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis.

In the days to come, engineers will pore over the rover's system data, updating its software and beginning to test its various instruments.

In the following weeks, Perseverance will test its robotic arm and take its first, short drive.

It will be at least one or two months until Perseverance will find a flat location to drop off Ingenuity – the mini-helicopter attached to the rover's belly – and even longer before it finally hits the road, beginning its science mission and searching for its first sample of Martian rock and sediment.

(With IANS inputs.)

. Read more on World by The Quint.10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Sabyasachi MukherjeeNASA Releases First Audio From Mars Recorded by Perseverance Rover . Read more on World by The Quint.