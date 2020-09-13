NASA Photo Shows How Far Wildfire Smoke Has Traveled

The wildfires in the western U.S. have produced a smoke cloud that covers almost 1 million square miles and has traveled 1,300 miles, as shown in the above NASA satellite image.

The cloud was clearly visible from 1 million miles away and so thick that it obscured the view of California and the northern Pacific Ocean, as seen in the below images.

View photos From a million miles away, NASA’s EPIC camera on NOAA’s DSCVR satellite captured this imaging showing a smoke cloud hanging over California, and the northeastern Pacific Ocean. NASA More

View photos NASA’s Terra satellite captured this photo of a wall of smoke from the fires in California and Oregon on Sept. 9. NASA More









