NASA Photo Shows How Far Wildfire Smoke Has Traveled

The wildfires in the western U.S. have produced a smoke cloud that covers almost 1 million square miles and has traveled 1,300 miles, as shown in the above NASA satellite image.
The cloud was clearly visible from 1 million miles away and so thick that it obscured the view of California and the northern Pacific Ocean, as seen in the below images.
Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!
Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.