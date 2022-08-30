NASA now targeting Saturday for Artemis I launch to the moon

NASA is now targeting this weekend for the next attempt at launching its Artemis I mission to the moon after a previous attempt was scrubbed due to technical issues at Kennedy Space Center.

Officials Tuesday evening said teams are prepping for a 2:17 p.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 3, liftoff of the Space Launch System rocket and Orion capsule. It will mark the opening of a two-hour window.

The massive Space Launch System rocket will become NASA's most powerful when it ultimately takes flight.

The mission will be the first flight in NASA’s Artemis project, a quest to put astronauts back on the moon for the first time since the Apollo program ended 50 years ago. The timeline for returning to the moon is sometime after 2025. This first test mission involves a roundtrip that will take about 42 days.

NASA's Artemis I mission was scheduled to launch Monday to take an Orion capsule with three test dummies to the moon and back. It was scrubbed because of an engine cooling issue and other concerns that cropped up during final preparations.

Amid the disappointment about the delay on a day when Vice President Kamala Harris was in attendance, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson tried to put the decision in perspective, noting that his spaceflight was scrubbed four times before he became the second member of Congress to reach Earth's orbit, in 1985.

"Scrubs are just part of this program,'' he said.

