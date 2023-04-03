Nasa names crew for Artemis II Moon mission

Victor Glover will become the first black person to travel to the Moon

Nasa has named the four crew members of the Artemis II mission, which will be the first crewed voyage around the Moon since the Apollo programme ended more than 50 years ago.

Victor Glover, a veteran astronaut and pilot, will become the first black person to travel to the Moon. Christina Koch, another Nasa veteran who already set the record for the longest continuous time spent in space by a woman, is also among the team.

Rounding out the four-person crew are Jeremy Hansen, who will become the first Canadian to orbit the Moon, and Reid Wiseman, a former chief of Nasa’s astronaut office.

'This is a big day'

“Am I excited? Absolutely,” said Ms Koch. “We are going to carry all of your excitement, your aspirations, your dreams.”

Mr Wisemann, who will be the mission commander, said: “This is a big day. We have a lot to celebrate.”

Artemis II will be the first crewed flight of the landmark programme aimed at returning astronauts to the Moon's surface this decade and establishing a sustainable outpost there, creating a stepping stone to human exploration of Mars.

The objective of the Artemis II flight, a ten-day, 1.4-million-mile journey around the Moon and back, is to demonstrate that all of Orion's life-support apparatus and other systems will operate as designed with astronauts aboard in deep space.

Christina Koch - MARK FELIX

The three Nasa astronauts were chosen from a pool of nine women and nine men who were selected for the programme in 2020.

The kickoff Artemis I mission was successfully completed in December 2022, capping the inaugural launch of Nasa's powerful next-generation mega-rocket and its newly built Orion spacecraft on an uncrewed test flight that lasted 25 days.

If Artemis II succeeds, Nasa plans to follow up a few years later with the programme's first lunar landing of astronauts - one of them a woman - on Artemis III, then continue with additional crewed missions about once a year.

Compared with the Apollo program, born of the Cold War-era US-Soviet space race, Artemis is broader based, enlisting commercial partners such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and the government space agencies of Canada, Europe and Japan.

It also marks a major redirection of Nasa's human spaceflight ambitions beyond low-Earth orbit after decades focused on its Space Shuttles and the International Space Station.