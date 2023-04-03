Nasa names first woman and black man on Moon mission

Jonathan Amos - BBC Science Correspondent
·4 min read
Crew
Koch, Glover (rear) Hansen and Wiseman (seated) were unveiled at the Johnson Space Center

The US space agency Nasa has named the four astronauts who will take humanity back to the Moon, after a 50-year gap.

Christina Koch will become the first woman astronaut ever assigned to a lunar mission, while Victor Glover will be the first black astronaut on one.

They will join Reid Wiseman and Jeremy Hansen to fly a capsule around the Moon late next year or early in 2025.

The astronauts won't land on the Moon, but their mission will pave the way for a touchdown by a subsequent crew.

The three US citizens and one Canadian were presented to the public in a ceremony in Houston, Texas.

They will now begin a period of intense training to get themselves ready.

In selecting a woman and a person of colour, Nasa is keeping its promise to bring greater diversity to its exploration efforts. All the previous crewed missions to the Moon were made by white men.

Earthrise
The Apollo 8 mission captured the iconic Earthrise image

Reid Wiseman (47): A US Navy pilot who served for a time as the head of Nasa's astronaut office. He's flown one previous space mission, to the International Space station in 2015.

Victor Glover (46): A US Navy test pilot. He joined Nasa in 2013 and made his first spaceflight in 2020. He was the first African American to stay on the space station for an extended period of six months.

Christina Koch (44): An electrical engineer. She holds the record for longest continuous time in space by a woman, of 328 days. With Nasa astronaut Jessica Meir she participated in the first all-female spacewalk in October 2019.

Jeremy Hanson (47): Before joining the Canadian Space Agency, he was a fighter pilot with the Royal Canadian Air Force. He has yet to fly in space.

"The Artemis-2 crew represents thousands of people working tirelessly to bring us to the stars. This is their crew, this is our crew, this is humanity's crew," said Nasa Administrator Bill Nelson.

"Nasa astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Hammock Koch, and CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen, each has their own story, but, together, they represent our creed: E pluribus unum - out of many, one. Together, we are ushering in a new era of exploration for a new generation of star sailors and dreamers - the Artemis Generation."

Orion journey
The Orion capsule looks past the Moon towards Earth on its uncrewed test flight last year

Wiseman will be the commander; Glover will be his pilot; Koch and Hansen will act as the supporting "mission specialists".

The quartet are essentially repeating the 1968 mission carried out by Apollo 8, which was the first human spaceflight to reach the Moon.

Its crew took the famous "Earthrise" picture that showed our home planet emerging from behind the lunar horizon.

The major difference this time will be the use of the 21st Century technology that Nasa has developed under its Artemis programme. In Greek mythology, Artemis was the twin sister of Apollo.

Last year, the agency tested its next-generation Moon rocket, called the Space Launch System, and its associated crew capsule, known as Orion.

This Artemis-1 mission left Earth on a 25-day excursion around the Moon without anyone on board. This allowed engineers to assess the readiness of the hardware.

Now, the newly named astronauts will climb into Orion for Artemis-2 and a journey to and from the Moon that's likely to take about 10 days.

The last human spaceflight mission to the Moon was Apollo 17 in December 1972. The first landing was Apollo 11 in 1969.

Artemis-3, the first landing of the new era, is not expected to occur until at least 12 months after Artemis-2.

Nasa doesn't yet have a system capable of taking astronauts down to the lunar surface. This is being developed by entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX company.

Called Starship, the vehicle is due to start flight testing in the next few weeks.

"Among the [Artemis-2] crew are the first woman, first person of colour, and first Canadian on a lunar mission, and all four astronauts will represent the best of humanity as they explore for the benefit of all," said Vanessa Wyche, the director of Nasa's Johnson Space Flight Center.

"This mission paves the way for the expansion of human deep space exploration and presents new opportunities for scientific discoveries, commercial, industry and academic partnerships and the Artemis Generation."

Latest Stories

  • A dolphin 'bullied' by other dolphins refuses to leave a freshwater creek in Virginia. Staying there could lead to its death.

    For three weeks, the dolphin has found shelter in Bennett's Creek, a freshwater creek in Suffolk, Virginia.

  • NASA names first woman, first Black astronauts for Artemis II lunar flyby

    NASA on Monday named the first woman and the first African American ever assigned as astronauts to a lunar mission, introducing them as part of the four-member team chosen to fly as early as next year on what would be the first crewed voyage around the moon in more than 50 years. Christina Koch, an engineer who already holds the record for the longest continuous spaceflight by a woman, was named as a mission specialist, along with Victor Glover, a U.S. Navy aviator, who was selected as the Artemis II pilot. Glover, who was part of the second crewed flight of a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, would become the first astronaut of color ever to be sent on a lunar mission.

  • Nasa announces four astronauts who will fly to the Moon in Artemis 2 mission

    Crew will be first four people to fly to the Moon in more than 50 years – but won’t step foot on it yet

  • 'It is glorious,' says astronaut Jeremy Hansen, announced as 1st Canadian to orbit the moon

    Jeremy Hansen is heading to the moon. The 47-year old Canadian astronaut was announced today as one of four astronauts — along with Christina Koch, Victor Glover and Reid Wiseman — who will be part of NASA's Artemis II mission. "A Canadian is going to the moon with our international partnership, and it is glorious," Hansen said at the announcement Monday from NASA Johnson Space Center's Ellington Field in Houston, Texas. "We are going to the moon together. Let's go." Hansen was one of four activ

  • New James Webb telescope photo of a galaxy cluster 6 billion light years away shows a trippy phenomenon where gravity warps spacetime

    One of the galaxies captured by Nasa's James Webb Telescope includes a galaxy known as the Cosmic Seahorse.

  • Creature’s shining eyes at plantation leads to discovery of species in India, study says

    Researchers found the creature hiding among the leaves.

  • InfoWars' Alex Jones purchased a $4,000 cryogenic chamber and spent $100,000 on guns, filing shows

    InfoWars host Alex Jones has been accused of trying to shield his fortune after being ordered to pay $1.5 billion to Sandy Hook families.

  • A camera caught a fish swimming more than 8,300 meters below the surface near Japan, making it the deepest observation of a fish ever recorded

    Scientists photographed a snailfish in the Izu-Ogasawara trench at 8,336 meters below the ocean, making it the deepest recorded fish in history.

  • NASA to announce first Canadian astronaut for historic space mission

    A Canadian astronaut is set to be named as a crewmember for the upcoming Artemis II moon mission. In late 2024 the crew will travel beyond the Earth’s orbit in a test run for an actual moon landing.

  • NASA to announce astronauts chosen for Artemis II lunar flyby mission

    NASA plans on Monday to introduce the four astronauts for its Artemis II lunar flyby mission, set for launch as early as next year in what would be the first crewed voyage around the moon since the end of the Apollo era more than 50 years ago. Officials from the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), which is contributing an astronaut to the crew, will join their U.S. counterparts for the announcement in Houston at Johnson Space Center, NASA's mission control base. Artemis II will mark the debut crewed flight - but not the first lunar landing - of an Apollo successor program aimed at returning astronauts to the moon's surface this decade and establishing a sustainable outpost there, creating a stepping stone to human exploration of Mars.

  • Starship will carry Jeep-sized rover to Moon in 2026

    Astrolab says Flex is ‘the largest and most capable rover to ever travel to the Moon’

  • Sam Altman compared the scale of OpenAI with the Manhattan Project and quoted Oppenheimer in 2019, report says

    OpenAI's CEO reportedly told a New York Times reporter that the World War II nuclear weapons program was a "project on the scale of OpenAI."

  • Astronomers make leap in search for Earth-like planets - but what they're looking for is invisible

    Astronomers searching for Earth-like planets have discovered one in another solar system that seems to have one of the unique criteria for sustaining life - a magnetic field. You may not often pause to thank Earth's magnetic field for you being here today, but it's vital to protecting our planet's life-sustaining atmosphere. Now scientists think they've found another Earth-sized planet with a magnetic field - YZ Ceti b, a rocky planet orbiting a star about 12 light-years away from Earth.

  • One New Zealand to use SpaceX satellites to improve coverage

    One New Zealand, formerly Vodafone NZ, said on Monday it had signed an agreement with billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX to use the U.S. company's Starlink satellites to provide cell coverage to 100% of New Zealand from late 2024. The technology would initially be for text and multimedia messaging services but would later extend to voice and data services in areas of New Zealand not currently connected, One New Zealand added in a statement. One New Zealand's mobile network covers 98% of places New Zealanders live and work but currently covers only 50% of the country’s landmass.

  • Private Chinese firm scores first with liquid-propellant rocket launch

    Beijing Tianbing Technology Co on Sunday successfully launched a kerosene-oxygen rocket, becoming the first private Chinese launch company to send a liquid-propellant rocket into space and taking another step towards developing reusable rockets. Chinese commercial space firms have rushed into the sector since 2014, when private investment in the industry was allowed by the state. Many started making satellites while others including Beijing Tianbing focused on developing reusable rockets that can significantly cut mission costs.

  • Poll: Americans aren’t over the moon about paying for space exploration

    Lately, it seems like NASA will take any chance to remind you that we're going back to the moon. Returning to the moon after more than 50 years is an exciting prospect, and one that could have huge ramifications for how we live here on Earth. But a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Americans aren't overwhelmingly enthusiastic about NASA's lunar ambitions — or the steep price tag that comes along with them.

  • Going back to the moon: 'This is Canada on the world stage, doing big things'

    WASHINGTON — Ask Marc Garneau if he'd go back to space and the first Canadian to ever make the trip doesn't hesitate: "In a wink." It's another matter entirely, of course, whether the now-retired former astronaut and Quebec MP — at 74, he finally gave up his seat in the House of Commons just three weeks ago — still has the right stuff. "You always wonder, when you reach a certain age, whether you would still have that capability that you had when you were younger," said Garneau, who flew three S

  • Who will be the first Canadian in deep space? Officials to unveil Artemis II crew

    HOUSTON — It's like a high-tech, high-stakes Canadian Idol finale — only instead of a recording contract, the prize is a perilous 10-day journey into deep space and a permanent place in history. Later today, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency will introduce the four astronauts who will steer the next stage of an ambitious plan to establish a long-term presence on the moon. One of them will be Canadian — the first ever to venture beyond Earth's orbit and around the dark side of the lunar surface.

  • Deepest-ever fish caught and filmed off Japan by scientists

    Fish have been caught more than 5 miles (8 kilometres) under the surface of the ocean for the first time ever - and filmed even deeper - by a joint Japanese-Australian scientific expedition. The expedition's chief scientist, Professor Alan Jamieson, said on Monday that two snailfish were caught in traps set 8,022 metres underwater in the Japan Trench, south of Japan, during a two-month voyage by a team from the University of Western Australia (UWA) and the Tokyo University of Marine Science. The snailfish, of the Pseudoliparis belyaevi species, are the first to be caught below 8,000 metres, the expedition said.

  • Strawberry fields for ... winter?

    Alberta winters aren’t typically the ideal berry growing season, but a project near Hinton is aiming to change that and potentially create a more sustainable strawberry. In a world that is transitioning to net-zero the Latitude 53 project has been dubbed a “renewable energy and food security solution,” the project takes vertical gardening in Alberta to the next level by merging it with geothermal technology. However, questions remain about whether projects such as these will be a viable solution