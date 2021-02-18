Nasa Mars rover: Key questions about Perseverance

Paul Rincon - Science editor, BBC News website
·8 min read
Perseverance rover
Perseverance rover

On Thursday, Nasa's Perseverance rover will land on Mars after a journey from Earth of almost seven months. Here, we answer some common questions about the mission.

What time is the Mars landing?

The Perseverance rover is set to touch down on Mars at 20:55 GMT (15:55 ET) on Thursday 18 February.

The US space agency will stream its coverage live on Nasa TV. BBC News will also carry a live page, with regular updates.

What will the rover do?

It will land on the Martian surface to search out signs of past microbial life, if it ever existed. It will be the first Nasa mission to hunt directly for these "biosignatures" since the Viking missions in the 1970s.

The rover will collect samples of rock and soil, encase them in tubes, and leave them on the planet's surface for return to Earth at a future date. Perseverance will also study the Red Planet's geology and test how astronauts on future Mars missions could produce oxygen from CO2 in the atmosphere. This oxygen could be used for breathing and fuel.

In addition, a drone-like helicopter will be deployed to demonstrate the first powered flight on Mars. Perseverance will explore Mars' Jezero Crater for at least one Martian year (about 687 Earth days).

How does it get to Mars?

Perseverance was launched on 30 July 2020 from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The one-tonne, car-sized rover has been travelling through space enclosed in a protective aeroshell consisting of two parts: a conical backshell and a heat shield.

The aeroshell is connected to a cruise stage that fires thrusters to keep the spacecraft on course, ensuring it arrives at Mars in the right place for landing.

Perseverance will make its seven-minute descent to the Martian surface on 18 February 2021 after a 470-million-km journey from Earth.

Technical specs: Perseverance rover

  • Length: 3m (10ft)

  • Width: 2.7m (9ft)

  • Height: 2.2m (7ft)

  • Weight: 1,025kg (2,260lbs)

  • Power source: Multi-Mission Radioisotope Thermoelectric Generator (MMRTG). Converts heat from the radioactive decay of plutonium into electricity

How does Perseverance land?

Skycrane manoeuvre
Artwork: The skycrane manoeuvre is designed to lower the rover on to the ground safely

As the spacecraft ploughs through the Martian atmosphere, its heat shield will have to endure temperatures as high as 2,100C (3,800F). When it's about 11km (7mi) above the ground, the spacecraft will deploy a parachute, slowing the heaviest payload in the history of Mars exploration from a speed of Mach 1.7 (2,099 km/h; 1,304 mph) to about 320 km/h (200 mph).

The heat shield subsequently drops away from the backshell and, for a short time, the rover - which is attached to a descent stage - falls freely towards the ground.

Eight retrorockets on the descent stage then fire, allowing the "sky crane" manoeuvre to be performed. Perseverance is lowered slowly on three nylon ropes and an "umbilical cord". When the rover's wheels touch the ground, the tethers are severed and the descent stage flies to a safe distance.

Where on Mars will it be exploring?

Infographic
Infographic

The rover's target is a 49km (30 mi) -wide impact depression just north of Mars' equator. More than 3.5 billion years ago, scientists think, river channels spilled over the wall of Jezero Crater to form a lake.

The large bowl is also home to one of the best preserved Martian examples of a delta, a sedimentary structure that forms when rivers enter open bodies of water and deposit rocks, sand and - potentially - organic carbon in layers.

Jezero Crater
Jezero's delta is one of the best preserved examples on Mars

Microbes could have lived in the crater when water was there. Jezero preserves a record of important geological processes such as impact cratering and volcanism, as well as the action of water. Studying its rocks will shed light on how the planet evolved over time.

How does the rover search for signs of past life?

Jezero's fan-shaped delta is one of the prime targets in the hunt for signs of past life. Scientists also see carbonate minerals deposited around the crater's shoreline like the ring in a bathtub. When carbonates precipitate out of water, they can trap things that are in it, including evidence of life.

Stromatolites, Shark Bay
Stromatolites in Shark Bay, Australia

"We'll be searching for biosignatures - patterns, textures or substances that require the influence of life to form," says deputy project scientist Katie Stack Morgan.

We don't know what Martian biosignatures might look like, but the ancient Earth might provide clues. A record of our planet's early life can be found in stromatolites, rocks originally formed by the growth of layer after layer of bacteria. If similar structures exist on Mars, scientists could combine measurements from different instruments to assess the likelihood of a biological origin.

Why do scientists think there could have been life on Mars?

Today, Mars is cold and dry, with a thin atmosphere that exposes the surface to harmful levels of cosmic radiation. But billions of years ago, the planet appears to have been wetter, with a thicker atmosphere. Multiple lines of evidence, such as the presence of mudstones and sedimentary bands, show that there was once liquid water on the surface.

This is important because water is an essential ingredient for all life on Earth. Curiosity also found organic molecules preserved in three-billion-year-old sedimentary rocks. While tantalising, it's not clear whether these organics preserve a record of ancient life, were their food, or have nothing to do with biological processes.

What instruments is the rover carrying?

Perseverance rover
Perseverance rover

Perseverance is carrying an advanced payload of science instruments to gather information about Mars' geology, atmosphere, environmental conditions and potential biosignatures:

  • Mastcam-Z: An advanced camera system to help study surface minerals

  • MEDA: A Spanish-built sensor suite to measure temperature, wind speed and direction, pressure, humidity and dust

  • MOXIE: Experiment to demonstrate how astronauts might produce oxygen from Martian CO2 for breathing and fuel

  • PIXL: Has an X-ray spectrometer to identify chemical elements and a camera that takes close-up images of rock and soil textures

  • RIMFAX: A Norwegian-built ground-penetrating radar that will map geology beneath the surface at centimetre scales

  • SHERLOC: Will use spectrometers, a laser and camera to hunt for organics and minerals that were altered by water

  • SuperCam: Will examine rock and soil with a camera, laser and spectrometers to look for organic compounds

Why fly a helicopter on Mars?

Ingenuity is a 1.8kg (4lb) helicopter that will ride to Mars attached to the belly of Perseverance. Nasa wants to demonstrate powered flight in Mars' thin atmosphere. The Red Planet's gravity is lower (about one-third that of Earth's), but its atmosphere is just 1% the density of Earth's. This makes it harder to generate the lift required to get off the ground.

Equipped with two counter-rotating blades, the autonomous helicopter can take colour images with a 13-megapixel camera, the same type commonly found in smartphones. Rotorcraft could be a useful way to explore other worlds: flying vehicles travel faster than ground-based rovers, and can reach areas that are inaccessible to wheeled vehicles.

How does this rover differ from Curiosity?

Perseverance is very similar to its predecessor Curiosity in terms of overall design, but there are key differences. As well as the new science payload, Perseverance has a larger "hand", or turret, on the end of its robotic arm to hold a heavier suite of tools, including a coring drill.

The system designed to cache samples is also a new feature. Engineers have re-designed the rover's wheels to make them more resistant to wear and tear. Curiosity's wheels sustained damage from driving over sharp, pointed rocks.

How does the rover store rocks and soil?

The rover's Sample Caching System is composed of three robotic elements. The most visible is the 2.1m (7ft) -long, five-jointed robotic arm, which is bolted to the chassis. A rotary percussive drill on the arm's turret is able to cut out intact cores of Martian rock. These cores - about the size of a piece of chalk - go into a sample tube. The main robot arm then places the filled tube on a mechanism at the front of the rover called the bit carousel.

This mechanism, which recalls a 1960s slide projector, moves the tube inside the rover where a smaller, 0.5m (1.6ft) -long sample handling arm (also called the T. rex arm) grabs it. An image is taken before the tube is hermetically sealed and placed in a storage rack. It's driven around on the rover until the team finds a suitable place to drop it off.

How will the Martian samples be delivered to Earth?

Fetch rover
Artwork: The plan foresees a "fetch" rover being despatched to collect the sample containers

For decades, scientists have wanted to deliver samples of Martian rock and soil to Earth for study in laboratories. Here, scientists could investigate the samples with instruments too large and complex to send to Mars. By leaving rock and soil samples on the surface in sealed tubes, Perseverance will lay the groundwork for that to happen.

As part of the programme known as Mars Sample Return, a separate mission will be sent to land on Mars to pick up the tubes using a "fetch" rover. A robotic arm will then transfer the tubes from the fetch rover into a rocket called the Mars Ascent Vehicle (MAV). The ascent vehicle blasts the samples into Martian orbit where they are captured by an orbiter. This orbiter will then deliver the sample containers to Earth, possibly by 2031.

Follow Paul on Twitter.

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays to open 2021 season at spring training home in Dunedin

    Dunedin's TD Ballpark will serve as the home of the Toronto Blue Jays, at least for the start of the 2021 MLB season.

  • Naomi Osaka overpowers Serena Williams to advance to Australian Open final

    Osaka scored her second Grand Slam win over Williams and will play next for her fourth Grand Slam title.

  • Draisaitl scores twice as Edmonton Oilers edge Winnipeg Jets

    It wasn't a smooth path to victory Wednesday night but the Edmonton Oilers still found a way to grind out a 3-2 decision over the Winnipeg Jets.

  • Boeser's three-point performance lifts Canucks to big win over Flames

    The Vancouver Canucks chased former goaltender Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames net in a 5-1 win Wednesday.

  • Haaland leads Dortmund past Sevilla in Champions League

    SEVILLE, Spain — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund ended Sevilla’s nine-game winning streak with a 3-2 come-from-behind victory in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. The hosts took the lead early through Suso Fernández but Dortmund rallied with a goal by Mahmoud Dahoud and Haaland’s double before halftime at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium. Luuk de Jong scored Sevilla's late second goal to improve the Spanish team's chances in the return leg. The win ended Sevilla’s good run and put Dortmund back on track after a series of poor results that had left coach Edin Terzic under pressure in Germany. The second leg will be on March 9 in Germany. In the other round-of-16 match on Wednesday, Porto defeated Juventus 2-1 at home. Suso opened the scoring for Sevilla in the seventh minute with a shot from outside the area that deflected off two defenders before finding the net. The visitors equalized when Dahoud fired a right-footed, long-range shot into the top corner in the 19th. The 20-year-old Haaland put the visitors ahead in the 27th from inside the area after a nice give-and-go exchange of passes with Jadon Sancho, then added to the lead in the 43rd from close range after a fast breakaway for his 18th goal in 13 Champions League games. The Norwegian forward only trails Kylian Mbappé as the player with most Champions League goals before his 21st birthday. The 22-year-old Mbappé, who scored a hat trick in Paris Saint-Germain's 4-1 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, scored 19 goals before turning 21. De Jong pulled Sevilla closer with a goal from a set piece in the 84th. Dortmund travelled to Spain having won only one of its last six German league matches. It had lost its last four away matches in the round of 16 of the Champions League. Sevilla’s last loss in all competitions had been a 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Spanish league in January. It was coming off a league win against Huesca and a 2-0 victory over Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Sevilla, the reigning Europa League champion, is playing in the Champions League for the first time since 2018, when it lost to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals. Dortmund is playing in the round of 16 for the seventh time in eight seasons, but it last made it to the quarterfinals in 2017, when it lost to Monaco. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Report: NBA stars hesitant to appear in league's PSAs promoting COVID-19 vaccine

    The league's top doctor said players have asked him if the vaccine will hurt their performance.

  • Sources: Damian Lillard to participate in 3-Point Contest at All-Star Game

    Lillard is third in the league in 3-pointers made (105) while shooting 38% from that range.

  • Several NHLers will wear skates inspired by Willie O'Ree

    A Canadian plant has produced skates honouring the NHL's first Black player as part of Black History Month.

  • Fast start sees Porto stun Juventus in Champions League

    PORTO, Portugal — Porto scored at the start of each half to beat Juventus 2-1 in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday. Mehdi Taremi gave Porto the lead after just 63 seconds after a defensive mixup by Juventus gifted him an easy finish, and Moussa Marega netted 19 seconds into the second half. Federico Chiesa scored what could prove to be a vital away goal for Juventus in the 82nd minute. “Our approach changed after a minute, because when you concede like that after a minute you lose confidence,” Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said. “The lads let their heads drop a but and they (Porto) could play the match they wanted, closing themselves up and counterattacking. “Luckily we managed to get back on track for the return match with Chiesa's goal. We shouldn’t have played this type of match and it’s a pity, we could have done better. We had prepared a different game.” Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was kept quiet on his return to his homeland as the visitors struggled to make an impact, although the Portugal international did have a penalty appeal waved away in the final seconds of stoppage time. The second leg will be on March 9 in Turin. “Juventus had its first dangerous shot only in the 70th minute and we are talking about the Italian champion, a very strong team with some of the best players in the world,” Porto coach Sérgio Conceição said. "That shows the solidity of our performance. “We could have made it 3-0. ... It is bittersweet: the players did not deserve the goal we conceded.” Juventus beat Porto home and away without conceding a goal the last time the two sides met at the same stage four years ago. But it gifted Porto the lead after barely a minute when Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur attempted to play a back pass to goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, not realizing Taremi was right behind him to intercept and slot home from six yards. Juventus appeared to lack energy and ideas and its night got worse in the 35th when captain Giorgio Chiellini limped off with a calf injury. Porto was even quicker off the mark at the start of the second half when Wilson Manafá ran down the right before rolling across for Marega to turn in at the near post. Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo brought on forward Álvaro Morata shortly after the hour mark for Weston McKennie. Morata had scored six goals in as many Champions League appearances this season and Juventus looked more dangerous after he came on. Porto hadn't conceded a goal at home in the Champions League this season but that streak came to an end when Adrien Rabiot burst down the left and crossed for Chiesa to fire a first-time shot into the far corner. Chiesa became the first Juventus player apart from Ronaldo to score in a Champions League knockout game since Blaise Matuidi in 2018. That appeared to wake Juventus up and it came close to snatching what would have been an undeserved draw. Ronaldo was left furious when he went down under a challenge from Zaidu Sanusi seconds before the full-time whistle and the incident was not looked at on video review. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • CFO at Jerry Jones' gas company on rising prices due to Texas freeze: 'Like hitting the jackpot'

    Roughly 2 million homes in Texas were without power Monday.

  • Steelers GM on Ben Roethlisberger coming back: 'We have to look at this situation'

    Would the Steelers actually part ways with Ben Roethlisberger?

  • Tim Tebow retires from baseball after four years with Mets

    Tim Tebow hit .233 over 287 games in the minors.

  • Podcast: Paul Hendrick talks best and worst moments covering Leafs

    Long-time Maple Leafs reporter Paul Hendrick talks about his journey to his dream job, and the best and worst moments on the Leafs beat.

  • Mets fire coach for sexual harassment over 2 years after women first complained

    The Mets have fired hitting coordinator Ryan Ellis more than two years after three women complained to Mets HR that he was sexually harassing them.

  • 9 storylines that will define the 2021 MLB season

    Baseball is back. These are the plot lines that could define the sport's precarious 2021 season.

  • U.S. Soccer seems to finally be taking diversity seriously. Will it work?

    There isn't much diversity, equity and inclusion in the American soccer construct as things stand. Here's how the USSF is going about changing that.

  • Ex-Olympian Seiko Hashimoto takes over as Tokyo Olympic chief with Naomi Osaka's backing

    The appointment of a woman to the male-dominated group comes after the former president made sexist remarks.

  • Naomi Osaka calls out her sister for being weird after win over Serena Williams

    There are consequences for being weird around Naomi Osaka.

  • NFL sets 2021 salary-cap floor, and it's higher than expected

    The salary cap is going down in 2021, but not as much as was initially projected.

  • Soccer official wants Champions League entry shared wider

    GENEVA — With four places likely to be added to the Champions League starting in 2024, the president of the European Leagues group is working to ensure those extra spots go to smaller teams instead of more clubs in England or Spain. UEFA is close to finalizing a plan that would increase the number of teams in the Champions League from 32 to 36, abolish the traditional group stage and give teams more money from 10 guaranteed games instead of six. The latest proposal for adding teams would give one spot to the the third-place team in the fifth-ranked nation, currently France, plus three teams ranked highly by their UEFA coefficients that didn’t qualify. “It must not be allocated to one of the big five associations,” European Leagues president Lars-Christer Olsson said of the coefficient places Thursday at an online conference organized by the Financial Times, referring to England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France. The 30-nation European Leagues group wants UEFA to share Champions League access and prize money more widely to help support domestic competitions, and avoid widening the wealth gap. “We actually are preferring the champions from Scotland, Denmark or Switzerland, for example, to qualify rather than Team No. 6 from England or Spain,” Olsson said at the FT Business of Football meeting. When Olsson spoke Thursday, the four teams hypothetically in line to benefit from the proposed new Champions League entry system were Lyon, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and — as a high-ranked national champion — Salzburg, according to league standings and UEFA rankings. If Olsson’s preferred entry path applied today, the four would be Lyon plus the champions in the leagues ranked Nos. 11-13 by UEFA — Scotland, Ukraine and Turkey. The current leaders in those leagues are Rangers, Dynamo Kyiv and Galatasaray. The European Leagues group is in a contest to influence UEFA with the European Club Association, which typically pushes for storied clubs to get a bigger share of entries and prize money. The ECA has said its top members “drive the value” of the Champions League, which will share almost 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in prize money among 32 teams this season. Olsson, a former UEFA chief executive, said the pending decision on competition changes was “probably the most important” since the Champions League format began in 1992. “The decision that’s made now will last for at least the coming decade, probably longer,” the Swedish official said. A final agreement could be approved within weeks by the UEFA executive committee, which currently has 18 voting members, including Olsson and two ECA delegates. Olsson said it should be decided by a broader base of all 55 UEFA member federations, who meet on April 20 in Montreux, Switzerland. “We must do it right. The decision-making must be transparent,” he said, noting that how to distribute the increased future prize money is part of a separate process. Olsson also said the UEFA proposal had good aspects and “can be a stabilizing factor for the entire market.” However, he said adding 100 Champions League games to a 225-game format could “cannibalize” broadcast deals for national competitions, add to player workloads and squeeze domestic leagues and national teams in an already congested calendar. “The fans have already said they don’t want any more European club matches,” Olsson said. “How do we take care of those concerns?” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Graham Dunbar, The Associated Press