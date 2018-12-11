NASA invites Stephen Curry to look at moon rocks after he questioned the moon landing

Stephen Curry, winner of the 2018 Kyrie Irving Conspiracy Theory Award (note: not a real award), said on a podcast that he doesn’t think man has ever landed on the moon, and mentioned a few popular conspiracy theories about the landing being faked. Not surprisingly, that didn’t go over too well with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, more commonly known as NASA.

After Curry’s comments about the moon landing started getting attention on Monday, the New York Times checked in with NASA. NASA has dealt with moon landing deniers and conspiracy theories before, and spokesman Allard Beutel was ready to give Curry a chance to change his mind.

“We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets,” said Allard Beutel, a NASA spokesman. “We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

An invitation to the NASA Space Center in Houston to look at moon rocks AND information about a future moon base? That’s an incredible offer from NASA. It’s not just about showing Curry proof of the moon landing, but educating him about how they managed to land men on the moon nearly 50 years ago, and what they hope to do on the moon in the future.

But if looking at moon rocks isn’t enough proof for Curry, both England and Russia independently tracked Apollo 11 from takeoff to moon landing and back again. They can provide third-party evidence that man actually landed on the moon. And if he wants some tough love about the moon landing he can talk to 88-year-old Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, who once punched a moon landing denier in the face.

Curry’s team, the Golden State Warriors, will play the Houston Rockets in Houston on March 13, 2019. As the NASA spokesman said, that would be the perfect time for Curry to visit the Space Center. Curry has yet to follow-up on his comments about the moon landing, but when he does, perhaps he’ll accept NASA’s invitation.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry shoots in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

