Nasa to hire UFO director to investigate unexplained sightings

Nasa wants to coordinate investigation of unidentified anomalous phenomena with a new UFO director

Nasa is to appoint a director of UFO research after concluding there are unexplained objects in the skies that could be a threat.

The US space agency vowed to end the stigma of reporting close encounters as it released its long-awaited report into unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) following a 15-month inquiry.

Nasa said the independent team had faced trolling, ridicule and abuse during its investigation, which conceded that the data is currently too poor to draw any “definitive scientific conclusions”.

Investigators said the majority of UFO sightings were natural phenomena: mostly aeroplanes, balloons, drones, weather phenomena or glitches with the recording instrument.

But the team said a small number of incidents were still unexplained and called for greater use of satellite data and crowdsourcing to try and get to the bottom of these mysteries.

No evidence

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson, the former space shuttle astronaut and US senator, said while there was no evidence of an extraterrestrial source, an alien origin could also not be ruled out.

“The Nasa independent study team did not find any evidence the UAPs have an extraterrestrial origin but we also don’t know what these UAP are,” he told a media briefing following the publication of the report.

Asked if Nasa would be open if they did find evidence of extraterrestrial intelligence, Mr Nelson added: “You bet your boots we will say that. We deal openly and we will be transparent. We don’t know what the UAP are but we are going to try to find out.

“In a universe that is so vast, could there be replication of life on Earth elsewhere in another solar system? Of course I believe that.

An unclassified video taken by Navy pilots showing interactions with unidentified aerial phenomena - HANDOUT/DoD/AFP via Getty Images

“It would have to be a very advanced civilisation, and the distances [involved] are hundreds of light years, billions of light years away. But whatever we find we’re going to tell you.”

Nasa said it hoped to end the stigma of reporting UFO sightings, and said it would be appointing a director of UAP research, but declined to name the staff member for fear of trolling.

Story continues

The space agency also said it was exploring the viability of developing crowdsourcing smartphone apps where people could report sightings, and which would have verifiable meta-data such as dates and locations.

Nasa is also planning to make use of Earth-observing satellites to investigate land, ocean, and atmospheric conditions when UFOs are seen, as well as making use of AI and machine learning.

Among the UFO sightings dismissed by the report was the USS Theodore Roosevelt “Go Fast” video from 2015, in which a Navy fighter jet pilot described an object skimming across the ocean at high speed.

The team concluded there was no evidence of a propulsion system, and most likely the object was drifting on the wind.

Metallic orb

However, a strange “metallic orb” spotted by a US reaper drone in 2022 in the Middle East could not be explained, the report said.

Daniel Evans, assistant deputy associate administrator for research at Nasa, said: “We at Nasa believe that understanding UAP is vital for several reasons.

A clip taken by an MQ-9 in the Middle East which remains unidentified - https://www.aaro.mil/

“The presence of UAP raises serious concerns about the safety of our skies. And it’s the national obligation to determine whether these phenomena pose any potential risk to airspace safety.”

Commenting on the report, Phil Sutton, senior lecturer in astrophysics at University of Lincoln, said: “At this point there is no reason to conclude that existing UAP reports have an extraterrestrial source.

“However, if we acknowledge that as one possibility, then those objects must have travelled through our solar system to get here. Just as the galaxy does not stop at the outskirts of the solar system, the solar system also includes Earth and its environs.

“Thus, there is an intellectual continuum between extrasolar technosignatures, solar system SETI [search for extraterrestrial intelligence], and potential unknown alien technology operating in Earth’s atmosphere. If we recognise the plausibility of any of these, then we should recognise that all are at least plausible.”