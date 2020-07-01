The Sun As You've Never Seen It Before: New NASA Video Took 10 Years To Make

NASA’s newest sun footage was more than a decade in the making.

The space agency combined 10 years of images from the Solar Dynamics Observatory to create a single stunning video.

The spacecraft took a photo of the sun every 0.75 seconds in multiple wavelengths. This video used images taken at a wavelength of 17.1 nanometers, which NASA said showed the sun’s corona, or the outermost layer. Using one image from each hour, the video compressed each day into a second and the entire decade into just over an hour of footage, all set to the original tune “Solar Observer” by Lars Leonhard.

Watch closely, and you’ll catch Venus transit at 12:24... Mercury at 36:18... and a sequence of solar flares at 44:20:

