Artemis 1 launch: Nasa cancels second attempt at groundbreaking mission to Moon

Jessica Abrahams
Ready to go: Nasa scientists are confident of a Saturday launch for Artemis I
Ready to go: Nasa scientists are confident of a Saturday launch for Artemis I - GETTY IMAGES

NASA's new moon rocket sprang another dangerous fuel leak Saturday, forcing launch controllers to call off their second attempt to send a crew capsule into lunar orbit with test dummies.

The first attempt earlier in the week was also marred by escaping hydrogen, but those leaks were elsewhere on the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket, the most powerful ever built by NASA.

Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team tried to plug Saturday's leak the way they did the last time: stopping and restarting the flow of super-cold liquid hydrogen in hopes of removing the gap around a seal in the supply line. They tried that twice, in fact, and also flushed helium through the line. But the leak persisted.

Blackwell-Thompson finally halted the countdown after three to four hours of futile effort.

More than 400,000 people have flocked to Florida's Space Coast for the launch, according to the Orlando Sentinel newspaper.

04:26 PM

Nasa: Attempts to fix the hydrogen leak were "unsuccessful"

04:14 PM

Nasa's official response on the leak

04:11 PM

Sarah Knapton, our Science Reporter, is sceptical about the updates

Charlie-Blackwell-Thompson, the Artemis launch director, has said she wants to wait before scrubbing today's launch.

It's unclear what more the teams can do to fix the problems today, and there surely cannot be enough time to launch now.

03:56 PM

Nasa have learnt from "test launch"

The cooling issue was the final nail in the coffin for Monday's launch attempt, after a series of challenges.

"This is all new technology," said Nelson. "That’s why we’re doing a test flight. We’re going to stress it and test it in a way that we would never do with humans on top of it but that’s the purpose of a test flight.

"I’m very confident and if there are what we call 'anomalies,' in other words mistakes or unexpected events, that’s part of the test flight."

03:51 PM

Hope is in the air

03:40 PM

Nasa's Bill Nelson in buoyant spirits

Nasa chief Bill Nelson earlier said he was "very confident" that the launch of the groundbreaking Artemis 1 moon rocket will go ahead successfully on Saturday afternoon after the first attempt was foiled by engineering problems.

He told BBC Radio 4 that the rocket had been checked "from gizzard to gizzard" and that they are "absolutely sure" the engine cooling is functioning, adding that the problems may have been caused by faulty indications from a sensor.

03:31 PM

Hello and welcome

We are delighted that you have joined us for our live coverage of Nasa’s second attempt at the Artemis 1 launch. Problems with Engine 3 meant that the rocket could not set off on its first attempt on August 29. We hope that the sequel effort is a little better!

