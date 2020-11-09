NASA boss to step down before Joe Biden becomes president

NASA boss says he will step down before Joe Biden takes office (AFP via Getty Images)

NASA boss Jim Bridenstine says he will step down before president-elect Joe Biden takes office.

The space agency administrator said that he would quit his role as Mr Biden would need someone he “trusted” in charge.

“The right question here is ‘What’s in the best interest of NASA as an agency, and what’s in the best interest of America's exploration program?' " he told Aviation Week.

“For that, what you need is somebody who has a close relationship with the president of the United States. You need somebody who is trusted by the administration.

"I think that I would not be the right person for that in a new administration.

“We’ve had a lot of success, but it's because of relationships.

"You have to have those relationships. Whoever the president is, they have to have somebody they know and trust and somebody the administration trusts.

"That person is not going to be me."