NASA awards Firefly Aerospace $112 mln contract for far-side moon lander

·1 min read

March 14 (Reuters) - NASA on Tuesday said it had picked U.S. rocket builder Firefly Aerospace to put a lander on the moon's far side in 2026, under a nearly $112 million contract.

"The commercial lander will deliver two agency payloads, as well as communication and data relay satellite for lunar orbit, which is an ESA (European Space Agency) collaboration with NASA," the U.S. space agency said.

The contract is part of the Artemis program's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative - an effort to deploy privately built lunar landers to study the moon's surface before people land there in the next few years.

NASA handed a similar award of $73 million to spacecraft software firm Draper last year to deliver science and technology payloads to the far side of the moon in 2025.

Firefly, which reached orbit for the first time in October, had seen years of difficulty, including a 2017 rescue from bankruptcy by Ukrainian-born entrepreneur Max Polyakov's Noosphere Ventures.

NASA awarded Cedar Park, Texas-based Firefly $93.3 million in 2021 to carry a suite of 10 science investigations and technology demonstrations to the moon in 2023. (Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Latest Stories

  • Scientists discover superconducting material that could bring total revolution in energy and electronics

    Previous similar study drew scepticism – but scientists say they have now proven that and more

  • 'Highly Maneuverable' UFOs Defy All Physics, Says Government Study

    "Highly maneuverable" Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) defy conventional physics, says a study from the Pentagon and Harvard University.

  • NASA Webb telescope captures star on cusp of death

    The Webb Space Telescope has captured the rare and fleeting phase of a star on the cusp of death. NASA released the picture Tuesday at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas. The observation was among the first made by Webb following its launch in late 2021.

  • Newborn whale seen with mom of a usually antagonistic species in Iceland, study says

    The first-of-its-kind pairing prompted scientists to reevaluate the interactions of these two marine animals.

  • Elon Musk hints Starship rocket may explode on first orbital launch, predicting 50% chance of success and 'guaranteeing excitement'

    SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship rocket to orbit. Starship could revolutionize spaceflight and NASA moon missions, but it may fail at first.

  • Oldest fossils of remarkable marine reptiles found in Arctic

    Ichthyosaurs were a successful group of marine reptiles that prospered during the age of dinosaurs, some reaching up to around 70 feet (21 meters) long - exceeded in size in the history of Earth's oceans only by the largest of the whales. Fossils dating to about 250 million years ago unearthed in a harsh and remote locale - Norway's Arctic island of Spitsbergen - are now providing surprising insight into the rise of ichthyosaurs. Researchers said they found remains of the earliest-known ichthyosaur, which lived approximately 2 million years after Earth's worst mass extinction that ended the Permian Period, wiping out roughly 90% of the planet's species amid massive Siberian volcanism.

  • Circle the date! It's Pi Day today!

    Happy Pi Day, the annual celebration of this incredible, mysterious and irrational mathematical constant.

  • Dizzy apes provide clues on human need for mind-altering experience

    Researchers found that great apes like gorillas and chimpanzees spin to deliberately make themselves dizzy.

  • Starseeds: psychologists on why some people think they're aliens living on Earth

    We’ve spent ages learning about the people who think they’ve come from another planet, so you don’t have to.

  • Scientists astonished to see ‘time reflections’ in electromagnetic waves

    Effect is similar to looking in a mirror – and seeing your back reflected at you

  • Researchers gently place satellite tracker on gigantic whale shark

    Whale sharks are the biggest species of shark in all the oceans. They are the biggest fish and are one of the largest animals on earth, outsized only by a few whale species. They grow to an enormous 18m (55 feet) and are estimated to weigh as much as 45,000kg (100,000lbs). These biologists have come to the Galapagos Islands to swim among these giants and document there migrations. They study skin patterns and injuries to identify individuals and look for repeated sightings. Recording whale sharks over time and in different locations will provide crucial data that will help conserve the species. Occasionally, scientists have the rare opportunity to gently place a satellite tracker on the dorsal fins of one of these giants. The Galapagos Islands are unique and fascinating for many reasons. The islands have formed very recently in geological terms, having been created by volcanic eruptions that sent hot lava upward approximately 4 million years ago. The cooling lava formed pillars and islands that provide habitat for birds and land animals, as well as the creatures of the oceans. The collision of three strong ocean currents bring plankton and nutrients upward, attracting smaller fish and ocean animals, which in turn, attract predators. But surprisingly, these whale sharks do not come to these waters to feed. And almost all of the whale sharks seen here are mature, pregnant females. Where they bear their young is still very much unknown. Scientists are only beginning to understand the animals of the ocean. Whale sharks are a mystery in many ways.

  • Spain's race to space about to blast off with reusable rocket launch

    Two Spanish engineers hope to put their country at the forefront of the space transport industry with the launch of what could be the first private reusable rocket from Western Europe later this year. Raul Torres and Raul Verdu, who work for Spanish launch company PLD Space, have named their suborbital microlauncher "Miura 1" after a renowned breed of bull in Spain's bullfighting tradition. PLD Space aims to launch the rocket in Huelva in southern Spain, paving the way for commercial launches further down the road, but no date has been set.

  • Who has the highest IQ ever recorded? Here's what we know about the world's smartest people.

    There is no distinct answer for who has the highest IQ, but it's not Einstein. Marilyn vos Savant has the highest IQ recorded, with a score of 228.

  • Ahoy! Take a look at the aquatic wonders of the Labrador Sea

    Sharks, krill and sea sponges are just some of the aquatic animals that the Canadian Coast Guard ship Amundsen encounters on its yearly journey through the Labrador Sea. In addition to fulfilling the coast guard's regular search and rescue duties, the Amundsen also works as an icebreaker and a research vessel for scientists. It's also the coast guard ship depicted on the Canadian $50 bill since 2012. "Around the world, people keep an eye on what's going on in the Labrador Sea because it's so imp

  • Marine heatwaves are sweeping the seafloor around North America

    Heatwaves unfolding on the bottom of the ocean can be more intense and last longer than those on the sea surface, new research suggests, but such extremes in the deep ocean are often overlooked. A team of scientists with the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have conducted the first assessment of marine heatwaves along North America's continental shelves. They found that these bottom heatwaves ranged from 0.5 degrees Celisus to 3C warmer than normal temperatures and could last more than six months — much longer than heatwaves at the surface.

  • Milestone developments at four years old help children tell lies, play hide-and-seek and read maps

    At about four, children start to understand that someone’s behaviour depends on what that person believes.

  • Roman graveyard shared with Anglo-Saxons is ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ find

    Archeologists say the discovery of an aristocratic Roman woman dating back 1,600 years at a grave site where early Saxon remains were discovered is a “once-in-a-lifetime” find.

  • Endangered freshwater mussels squirt water to help larvae survive – research

    The jets disturb the water and attract fish that mussel larvae attach to and grow into adulthood.

  • Scientists say climate change goosed New Zealand storm fury

    Climate change worsened flooding from a tropical cyclone that shut down much of New Zealand last month in one of the country's costliest disasters, scientists said, but they couldn't quite calculate how much it magnified the catastrophe. A flash study Tuesday by 23 scientists from around the globe found that global warming from the burning of fossil fuels added to the downpours from Cyclone Gabrielle that included at least six hours of deluges of nearly an inch per hour (20 millimeters per hour) of driving rain. “Climate change is a serious concern for flooding in New Zealand and you've got to understand these are gigantic amounts of rainfall,” said Sam Dean, a co-author and scientist at New Zealand's National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research.

  • AI singularity is a lot closer than we thought, ChatGPT rivals warn

    Anthropic predicts ‘rapid AI progress may not end before AI systems have a broad range of capabilities that exceed our own capacities’