Nas and Hennessy Unveil HenNASsy, a Limited-Edition Bottle Celebrating the Cognac’s History in Hip-Hop

Hip-hop and Hennessy have a long history, with the Cognac brand making appearances in countless lyrics and videos for decades. 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, so to commemorate this milestone Nas has partnered with Hennessy on a new limited-edition bottle called HenNASsy. We spoke to him recently about his ongoing collaboration with the brand and his storied career.

Nas has been referencing Hennessy as far back as his debut album, Illmatic, which was released nearly 30 years ago in 1994. “Early hip-hop records talked about Moet, certain cars, etc.,” he told Robb Report. “By the time I got into the business, Hennessy was the new drink for the generation coming up… I mentioned it on my first album to set the tone, like, ‘Get into the groove of what you’re about to listen to.'”

Nas and Hennessy have been working together for more than a decade, so this new bottle is just the latest chapter in their long-term relationship. “I had lots of opportunities to partner with other beverages,” he says. “But they weren’t true to me and I think people can see that. To see me pair with another brand that I’m not talking about, that people don’t see me drinking—it doesn’t seem honest.” He admits there was a time in his career when he had to take a break from drinking. “I was detoxing from everything,” he says. “But when I came back to it… these guys know what they are doing. The brand stands the test of time.”

Nas says that he has really gotten to know the ins and outs of Hennessy over the years, and the Cognac category overall, by immersing himself in the history, visiting the chateau, and trying different expressions. He values the fact that the brand is returning the love it has been shown by the hip-hop world. “A lot of brands don’t mess with pop culture, they stay away from what’s happening on the streets, stay away from really connecting with their true demographic,” he says. “Hennessy shows you don’t have to do that—we’re all people, let’s have fun together and do what we can for the community.”

In addition to the new HenNASsy V.S. bottle with a label featuring the Grammy-winner’s image, Nas narrated a film by photographer Renell Medrano that is said to be a love letter to hip-hop. Also, as part of the brand’s “Rep Yours” campaign, Hennessy is launching the Hennessy AI.bum Covers project in which fans will be able to use A.I. to turn selfies into album covers. And on August 11th, Hennessy will host celebrations around the U.S. to mark the official birthday of hip-hop.

Of course, Nas is still making music as well as promoting Cognac, and he offered some sage advice to up-and-coming artists in the music industry. “Audit your record companies,” he says with a laugh. “Stick with what you love, with why you made being a creative your thing. People come and go, but your soul is intact if you’re doing what you need to do.” And of course he has some responsible drinking messaging at the ready. “Drink at a legal age, drink in moderation, and you don’t have to drink to be cool. I represent a grown man, my thing is to speak life into everything I’m doing. So everything in moderation.”

