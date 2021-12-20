Narrative Group Helps Tech Companies Tik

Regev Gur Leads Growing Influencer Marketing Company

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2021 / Influencers are a growing part of the advertising and marketing equation, and leading brands are seeing their ROI skyrocket from strategic influencer campaigns across TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Following the fashion and beauty industries, more sectors are catching on, searching for creative ways to engage with their customers and communities.

According to our inaugural forecast on US influencer marketing spending, the influencer category will exceed $3 billion in 2021 and will surpass $4 billion next year. Successful influencer marketing campaigns require new approaches from businesses and their marketing teams. One of the biggest challenges is identifying influencers who are the best fit and can maximize the campaign's impact.

For that, companies turn to Narrative, experts in the influencer marketing space. Founded by New York City-based entrepreneur Regev Gur, a pioneer and a global expert in the influencer marketing space, Narrative manages seven-figure budgets for dozens of well-known companies, including openigloo, Mine, Monday.com and accessiBe.

Regev Gur. Photo Credit: Dan Lior

As a leading influencer marketing agency, Narrative supports dozens of campaigns for tech companies, helping them reach new markets, connect with millennials and drive sales.

"There are about 50 million influencers around the world to choose from. To find the right influencer, we must first make sure that we understand our client," says Gur. "You have to know your client really well and, through that relationship, you can relate better to the right audience."

"Once you know your audience, you can imagine what sorts of conversations your client would benefit from and that is appealing to your audience, as well as who would be the right spokesperson to deliver that," Regev added.

Gur is a great believer in influencers and their expertise in promoting products and brands. "We help brands get to 40 million followers. Storytelling experts connect with people through authenticity - and you don't get that through traditional marketing channels. The content delivered by influencers is irreplaceable."

Story continues

Regev emphasizes that companies have to trust in influencers and their content ideas. "Bringing an influencer onto a marketing campaign means investing in a professional who has a track record of appropriate content creation and encouraging engagement. What else would you be looking for in a marketing campaign?"

Well, results. How do you measure the impact of your influencer marketing campaign? Is it by the size of the audience they reach? Impressions, engagement, increased followers have all become key indicators for any marketing campaign. As marketing data analytics specialists, Regev and his team at Narrative gather all these indicators to scale success and to make informed recommendations or adjustments for the next campaign. Among the latest campaigns led by Regev are top names, including Mr Whose The Boss, Nas Daily, WhatisNewYork and London Lazarson.

Regev Gur's LinkedIn Account

The potential of this market is limitless, especially as companies look to influencer marketing in the metaverse. Brands should consider influencers as a must-have channel for their marketing campaigns. Leveraging the experience and expertise of influencer marketing agencies can provide companies with a significant advantage in this evolving market.

About The Founder of Narrative Group - Regev Gur

Regev Gur is the Founder and CEO of Narrative Group, a leading influencer marketing company based in New York, New York. At Narrative, Gur oversees and manages millions of dollars in advertising and marketing campaigns focused on strategic influencer programs for leading global brands.

Regev Gur LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/regevgur/

Regev Gur Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/regevgur/?hl=en

Narrative Group Website: https://www.narrativegroup.co/

PR Contact:

Sivan Ron

LoBello Communications

Sivan@LoBelloComms.com

SOURCE: Narrative Group





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/678699/Narrative-Group-Helps-Tech-Companies-Tik



