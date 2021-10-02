From Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, here's how politicos paid tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid floral tribute to Bharat Ratna and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 117th birth anniversary at Vijay Ghat. Lal Bahadur Shastri shares his birthday with Mahatma Gandhi.

"Tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. His life based on values and principles will always remain a source of inspiration for the countrymen," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

Delhi | PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat on his birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/Izl0U3ppt7 - ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021

Shastri was born on 2 October, 1904 in Mughalsarai district of Uttar Pradesh. He entered politics at a young age as a satyagrahi in the Indian National Movement.On August 15, 1947, he became the Minister of Police and Transport in independent India.

Shastri became the Prime Minister of India in 1964 and led the country during the India-Pakistan war in 1965. He coined the slogan 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' which resonated with masses and was widely accepted.

On January 11, 1966, he breathed his last in Tashkent after a cardiac arrest.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday paid tributes to the former prime minister of India by visiting Vijay Ghat, Lal Bahadur Shastri's memorial, to pay floral tributes.

Priyanka Gandhi also paid tributes to Shastri and recalled his 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan. "Farmers and soldiers are the pride of India and hailing them reflects the sentiments of crores of Indians. This sentiment of crores of Indians was conveyed in the 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri given at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi also paid tributes to Shastri in a tweet and said, "Jai Jawaan Jai Kisaan tha, hai aur rahega." "Shastri ji's simplicity and determination are a source of inspiration even today. Salute to this son of Congress!" he tweeted.

In a tweet, the Congress, on its official Twitter handle, said, "We pay tribute to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary. As a guiding light, his ideals guide us to work for the nation and its people, following the path of peace and non-violence."

In its tribute to Shastri, the Congress said he was an active participant in the freedom struggle against the British and contributed to nation-building until his last breath.

Several senior Congress leaders, including Congress' chief spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Shastri.

Here's how other politicos paid tribute to the former prime minister:

Homage to former Prime Minister Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on his birth anniversary. He was a great son of the country who served the nation with full devotion and dedication. His simplicity, conduct and integrity are a source of inspiration for all fellow citizens. " President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2021

On his birth anniversary, pay my deepest respects to India's second Prime Minister, Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri ji. His courage and leadership will always be remembered. " Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 2, 2021

Paid floral tributes to Former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri ji in presence of Hon'ble Chief Minister of Goa @DrPramodPSawant ji at a function held at Old Goa. pic.twitter.com/tHaNzJLMEi " Shripad Y. Naik (@shripadynaik) October 2, 2021

