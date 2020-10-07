As Narendra Modi enters 20th year in public office today, a look back at his journey towards making a 'New India'

On Wednesday, Narendra Modi entered his 20th year without a break as the head of an elected government.

Modi, who turned 70 last month, began as a RSS volunteer and then served in the BJP for many years before becoming the chief minister of his home state of Gujarat in 2001.

Modi was sworn-in as chief minister on 7 October, 2001, in difficult circumstances.

Gujarat was still dealing with the aftermath of the devastating Bhuj earthquake.

But since the day he took the oath of office, there has been no looking back.

A phase of development that began from Gujarat later became a dream of one hundred and thirty crore Indians. Modi has always moved on the path of development for everyone. He has never been discouraged by the conspiracies and baseless disputes against himself and his government.

His work and achievements are enough to speak for his vision " whether it is relief operations in the most difficult times or a resolve to increase the manufacturing base in Gujarat, start a social campaign to promote girls' education in the state, or the initiative to build a world-class urban infrastructure. No aspect of development has remained untouched by his mantra of good governance and his puritanical vision.

Gujarat became a beacon of hope under the leadership of Modi. With this, the western state also began to reflect the aspirations of New India. Demand for the charismatic leadership of Modi began to arise from across the country. He became a symbol of the youth's dreams. Finally, the Bharatiya Janata Party nominated him as the prime ministerial candidate in 2013.

The support for Narendra vision and the development model of Gujarat came as a landslide victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

A new India emerged in 2014, when the Bharatiya Janata Party, under Modi's leadership, won an absolute majority for the first time. As a 'principal servant', Narendra Modi prioritised his dedication to the poor, victims, the deprived and the exploited as soon as he assumed power as prime minister.

Public welfare programs like such as Dhan Yojana, Mudra Yojana, Jan Suraksha Yojana, Ujwala Yojna, Ujala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, BHIM-UPI Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and PM-Kisan have changed India's image.

He remained devoted to the ideals of the Indian Constitution while serving the poor and the needy. He has always been committed to the national interest while incorporating the mantra of unity in Indian culture and diversity. Modi, who is always ready for any challenge, has left no stone unturned to improve the image of India.

With his skilled leadership ability, he emerged as a world leader. And with his efforts, India soon became a 'world guru' on international forum. Due to the ongoing economic and social development movements in India, today the country feels itself capable and secure on all fronts.

Today, Modi is another name for public trust. The biggest reason for this is that what he has done for the poor, hardly any other prime minister has been able to do so far. This public sentiment and assurance helped BJP return to power in 2019 bagging even more number of seats than the last parliamentary elections.

However, only half the work has been completed and the journey of building New India with the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas' is yet to be completed.

