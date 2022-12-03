Narendra Modi calls for end to war as India takes G20 presidency

India opened its G20 presidency during the week with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling for an end to war, implicitly rebuking longstanding ally Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.



New Delhi and Moscow have ties dating back to the Cold War, and Russia remains by far India's biggest arms supplier.

India has shied away from explicit condemnations of Russia over the war, despite its economy being stung by the soaring oil and commodities prices that followed.

Modi has pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict, including at a face-to-face meeting on the sidelines of a major regional summit in September.

He reiterated that call in an article outlining India's ambitions for the G20 forum, of which Russia is a member, released by the government and published by the UK's Telegraph newspaper.

"Today, we do not need to fight for our survival – our era need not be one of war. Indeed, it must not be one!" Modi wrote.

'Depoliticise' food supply

The invasion of Ukraine has periodically disrupted grain shipments and raised the spectre of a global food crisis.

Modi said India would "seek to depoliticise the global supply of food, fertilizers and medical products, so that geo-political tensions do not lead to humanitarian crises".

"As in our own families, those whose needs are the greatest must always be our first concern."

It has repeatedly brushed off calls from Washington to condemn Moscow, despite pursuing greater security ties with the United States.



