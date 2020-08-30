Narendra Modi Birthday on September 17: BJP to Observe 'Seva Saptah' From September 14-20 to Celebrate Prime Minister's Birthday

New Delhi, August 30: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will turn 70 on September 17. To celebrate PM Narendra Modi's birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will observe a week-long event called 'Seva Saptah' (Service Week) from September 14 to 20. The BJP had observed 'Seva Saptah' on PM Modi's birthday last year too. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president JP Nadda had embarked the week-long event. PM Narendra Modi Pitches For Introduction of Agriculture as Subject in Village Schools.

During 'Seva Saptah', the BJP will carry out several social activities across the country and pray for long life and good health of PM Modi. Events highlighting achievements of the Modi government will also be held. According to a report, the BJP has planned initiatives such as drives for mask distribution, blood donation, and food-and-fruit distribution among the poor, to mark PM Modi's birthday. PM Modi Extends Greeting to Farmers on 'Nuakhai Juhar', Wishes for Their 'prosperity, Good Health'.

"Mask distribution, blood donation camps are important suggestions keeping Covid-19 in mind. The activities will help the public, and will also spread the message of keeping ourselves safe,” a senior BJP leader was quoted by ThePrint as saying. The BJP will carry out all these activities at the booth-level "while keeping social distancing in mind", sources told ThePrint. There would be a campaign to promote the idea of self-reliant India (Aatma Nirbhar Bharat).

