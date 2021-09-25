Narendra Modi Addresses 76th UN General Assembly in New York

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Modi is the first world leader scheduled to address the UNGA session, which commenced at 6.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

The theme for this year's General Debate is 'Building Resilience through hope to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations'.

About 109 heads of state and government will address the General Debate in person while nearly 60 are expected to deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements.

Modi had last addressed the UN General Assembly session in 2019. He is currently on a three-day visit to the United States (US), which commenced on 23 September. During his visit, he met with US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, heads of states of QUAD nations, and global CEOs.

OTV Journalist Dies, Covering Rescue Operation in Odisha's Mahanadi River