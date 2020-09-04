Narcotics Control Bureau Team Searches Rhea Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda's Residences in Mumbai

News18

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team conducted raids on the residences of Rhea Chakraborty and the actress' associate Samuel Miranda early morning on Friday. Team of officers dressed in plain clothes arrived at the two venues and began search as provided under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, NCB said.

An officer associated with the raids added, "It's just a procedural matter. That is what we are following. It is being done at Rhea's and Samuel Miranda's house."

The NCB, which is investigating the 'drug angle' in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has gathered vital leads on other cartels supplying drugs to several Bollywood personalities in Mumbai following the interrogation of two drug peddlers, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora, highly placed sources in the NCB told IANS.

Based on these leads, the NCB would launch a nationwide crackdown on cartels involved in drug trafficking in Mumbai and other key metros.