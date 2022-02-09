Narcolepsy Treatment Market to reach USD 6.67 billion by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·7 min read

Narcolepsy treatment Market by Product (Narcolepsy Treatment Drugs and Devices), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, e-commerce, Drug Stores and Others) & Region for 2022-2028

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenue from narcolepsy treatment, globally is projected to stand at a valuation of US$ 6.67 Bn, registering an annual growth rate of 5.7 percent, from 2022-2028. Future Market Insights (FMI), in its newly published market intelligence outlook, highlights substantial demand for narcolepsy treatment in North America.

The global Narcolepsy Treatment Market is estimated at USD 4.77 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.67 billion by 2028

Data Points

Market Insights

Market Value 2021

US$ 4.50 Bn

Market Value 2022

US$ 4.77 Bn

Market Value 2028

US$ 6.67 Bn

CAGR 2022-2028

5.7%

Market Share of Top 5 Countries

54.4%

Key Industry Players

ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Merck & Co. Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Pfizer Inc.

Narcolepsy treatment landscape in Europe, will witness significant revenue growth given the rising affinity toward adoption of prescription treatments and adherence to the same on a long term basis.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7641

Asia Pacific among other emerging economies including MEA and Latin America, on the other hand, are expected to showcase positive trends towards the adoption of narcolepsy treatment, due to:

  • Strong distribution pipeline of the narcolepsy drugs.

  • Emerging global and local biopharmaceutical companies.

  • Increasing incidences of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) in Latin America. Obesity is reported to be the most common risk factor.

  • Prevalence of moderately severe sleep apnea is estimated to be around 5% in women and 10% in men in South Africa. It is estimated that up to 90% of patients are undiagnosed.

  • Prevalence of sleep apnea is more severe in the developing countries due to the lack of skilled physicians

In term of key forward market strategies, the primary objective manufacturers in the narcolepsy treatment market is to expand their footprint in the various regional markets, in order to solidify their market position.

Key Findings from the Regional and Competitive Landscape Analysis of Narcolepsy Treatment Market

  • Leading narcolepsy treatment manufacturers are prioritizing regional-specific product development. The product portfolio expansion is mostly targeted in Asia Pacific.

  • Apart from new product development—mostly arising from the presence of low cost generic versions of patented drugs, strategic partnerships and acquisitions with pave way for further business expansions.

  • Manufacturers in the global narcolepsy treatment are also focused towards introducing new research and development units in different geographic regions.

  • Industry leaders are focusing on maintaining long-term partnerships with pharmacies- in hospital and retail, drug stores, and e-commerce. Sales through e-commerce distribution channel is expected to contribute a significant revenue share in the global narcolepsy treatment market.

  • FMI, has also noted an increasing focus on reformulation of well-known products and combinations, by manufacturers in North America in order to achieve higher sales and wide penetration.

There is a conscious shift from OTC medication to devices treating narcolepsy, driving significant revenue growth for the devices segment compared to drugs. Growing incidences of inappropriate medication and addiction, translating into severe side effects including headache, prolonged drowsiness, daytime memory and performance problems, allergic reactions, and death in some cases, is the key driving factor. These side effects are associated with OTC as well as prescription-based sleep aids.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-7641

Growing demand to treat narcolepsy with BiPAP is expected to push this segment of devices—predicted to expand at the highest CAGR. Moreover, devices in portable and available-for-rent formats, will translate into higher adoption rates, throughout the forecast period. Portable Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices are lighter and smaller and can also be used as a home based unit, further reducing the dependency on OTC pills and prescription drugs.

While explaining the growth trajectory of narcolepsy treatment market, a senior analyst from the healthcare domain underscores growing healthcare expenditure and rising incidence cases of fracture fixation and orthopedic disorders as key factors contributing to the demand of narcolepsy treatment though 2028. “Regulatory impositions by various global authorities including the FDA and European Commission along with currency fluctuations, regulations and changing taxation policies are some high-impact factors pushing the global demand for narcolepsy treatment”, the analyst further explains.

Report Scope as Per Narcolepsy Treatment Industry Analysis

Attribute

Details

Forecast Period

2022-2028

Historical Data Available for

2013-2021

Market Analysis

US$ Mn for Value

Key Regions Covered

North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Countries Covered

US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and GCC Countries

Key Market Segments Covered

Product, Distribution Channel and Region

Key Companies Profiled

• ResMed Inc.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

• Pfizer Inc.

Ask for Country-Specific Data@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-country-specific/rep-gb-7641

Critical Market Restrainers

Although the narcolepsy market is expanding at a robust CAGR, long waiting time for sleep services, lack of awareness and delayed diagnosis, severe side effects of sleep aids medication, lack of proper documentation for the usage and licensing of sleeping pills, and improper equipment regulations are some critical factors projected to restrain the growth of narcolepsy treatment market.

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain

Repositioning and Offloading Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the repositioning and offloading market is set to experience ~4% (CAGR) growth during the year 2021-2031.

Injectable Potassium Phosphate Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the injectable potassium phosphate market is set to experience ~8.6% (CAGR) growth during the year 2021-2031.

Histoplasmosis Treatment Market: Histoplasmosis Treatment market is looking forward to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period of 2021-2031.

CRISPR Genomic Cure Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the CRISPR Genomic Cure market will undergo a steady growth during 2021-2031.

Malaria Ag Rapid Testing Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Malaria Ag rapid Testing Market is set to experience 5% growth during the year 2021-2031.

Human Osteoblasts Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Human osteoblasts market is set to witness a 7.1% growth during the year 2021-2031.

Fluid Transfer Solutions Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the Fluid transfer solutions market is set to witness a growth of 5% and 7% during 2021-2031.

Bioprocess Containers & Fluid Transfer Solutions Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, the bioprocess containers & fluid transfer solutions market is set to witness a 14.7% growth during the year 2021-2031.

RNA-Targeted Small Molecules Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, RNA-Targeted Small Molecules market is set to witness a 6.6% growth during the year 2021-2031.

Radiation-Induced Fibrosis Treatment Market: According to the latest research by Future Market Insights, Radiation-Induced Fibrosis Treatment market is set to witness a 5.6% growth during the year 2021-2031.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/narcolepsy-treatment-market
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/narcolepsy-treatment-market


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Gary Bettman downplays Rocky Wirtz's outburst over Kyle Beach questions

    The NHL commissioner doesn't seem to have an issue with team owner Rocky Wirtz losing it on reporters for bringing up the Blackhawks sex abuse scandal.

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Cheering for China on cold, dark night

    BEIJING (AP) — On a freezing, pitch-black night, as the shops were closing, a crowd of Beijingers gathered in front of a giant outdoor TV screen to watch the country's elite speed skaters chase Olympic gold. They would not be disappointed. China may not have a strong winter sports tradition, but skating is one of the areas where its athletes have excelled. And residents of the capital are especially enthusiastic fans, since many take to the ice themselves on the city's many lakes and canals as s

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • Bengals TE Uzomah works on side as he rehabs knee injury

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC championship game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous prac

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Another Olympic goal-fest for Canadian women's hockey team in 11-1 win over Finland

    BEIJING — A game touted to be a barometer turned into a blowout. Finland was expected to test Canada in the Olympic women's hockey tournament ahead of the latter's meeting with defending champion United States. But Canada's relentless speed and pressure, combined with Finns suddenly minus their head coach, produced an 11-1 win for the Canadians on Saturday in Beijing. Sarah Nurse earned her first career hat trick and Brianne Jenner also scored a trio of goals, with Sarah Fillier and Laura Stacey

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras honed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skies and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms re

  • Significance of unexpected Olympic opportunity not lost on Canada's men's hockey team

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad

  • Parrot wins slopestyle for Canada's first gold of Olympics, McMorris earns bronze

    Canada was all over the podium in men's slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • Germany back at no-NHL Olympics aiming for another long run

    BEIJING (AP) — Dominik Kahun does not want to think too much about the 2018 Olympics, even though it marked the pinnacle of German hockey. The pinnacle so far. Four years after an improbable run to the Olympic final that ended with a silver medal, Germany is back at another Winter Games without NHL players looking to duplicate that effort. Usually the underdogs but now buoyed by the experience in Pyeongchang, the Germans expect to rely on the same recipe of familiarity and structure in this tour

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Finland women's hockey also wears masks against Russians

    BEIJING (AP) — Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game Tuesday night, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians. The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday. The Canadians and Russians agreed to start