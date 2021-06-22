Narada sting tape case: SC judge Justice Aniruddha Bose recuses himself; how it will affect the case

Supreme Court judge Justice Aniruddha Bose on Tuesday recused himself from hearing appeals of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state law minister Moloy Ghatak about their role on the day of the arrest of four TMC leaders by the CBI in the Narada sting tape case.

Why did Justice Aniruddha Bose recuse himself from hearing the Narada sting tape operation case?

With the government of West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak filing petitions in the Supreme Court regarding the case, Justice Bose chose to stay away from the hearing as he was a judge with the Calcutta High Court earlier. The petitions were listed before a vacation bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Aniruddha Bose in the apex court.

How it will affect the case?

With the recusal of Justice Bose, Justice Hemant Gupta has requested the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana to form another bench by today itself so that the apex court can proceed with the hearing. In the meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has suspended hearing on the case as it is being heard by the Supreme Court now.

What made the West Bengal government, Chief Minister Banerjee, Law Minister Ghatak file petitions with the Supreme Court?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and state law minister Moloy Ghatak had filed petitions with the Supreme Court about their role on the day of the arrest of four TMC leaders by the CBI in the Narada sting tape case.

The apex court was scheduled to hear three appeals including that of the state government challenging the high court's denial for filing of affidavits by her and the state law minister in their role on the day of the arrest of four Trinamool Congress leaders on 17 May by the central agency in the case.

Where was the CBI prevented from arresting the Trinamool leaders?

It has been alleged that the Trinamool Congress leaders played a key role in stopping the CBI in Kolkata from performing its legal duty after arresting four leaders in the case.

Who is Justice Aniruddha Bose?

¢ Justice Aniruddha Bose became a permanent judge in 2004 of the Calcutta High Court after having served as an advocate for 19 years in the same court

¢ On 4 August 2018, Justice Bose was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court by President Ramnath Kovind

¢ Justice Bose was appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court on 24 May 2019

