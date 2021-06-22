Narada Scam: Supreme Court Judge, Justice Aniruddha Bose recuses from hearing

Representative Image

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Supreme Court Judge, Justice Aniruddha Bose has been recused from hearing the Narada scam case on Tuesday.

The other judge in the bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Justice Hemant Gupta said, "Let the matter be ordered for listing of the cases before another bench, if possible today itself may be."

The two-judge bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose was scheduled to hear the petitions in the Narada scam case.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had knocked on the doors of the apex court after the Calcutta High Court denied her to file an affidavit in the case.

Banerjee was made a party to the case when four Trinamool Congress ministers were arrested by the CBI and she had reached the CBI office.

Last month, four TMC leaders -- Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra and Former Mayor Sovan Chatterjee -- were arrested by CBI in the Narada scam.

The case is related to a sting operation, commonly known as Narada Sting Operation, in which these former public servants were caught on camera while receiving illegal gratification from the Sting Operator, Samuel. (ANI)