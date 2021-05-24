Narada Case: CBI Moves SC Against House Arrest of TMC Leaders

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court’s order directing house arrest for four arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in the Narada bribery case and sought adjournment of the hearing of the case in front of a larger bench of the high court, scheduled to be held on Monday, 24 May, reports LiveLaw.

The probe agency has also moved the court against the HC’s direction that the matter be heard by a larger bench of the same court after two judges of the previous bench were unable to agree on a matter.

According to LiveLaw, the CBI has circulated an adjournment letter before the Constitution Bench of the Calcutta High Court, stating that it will be moving the apex court against the HC’s orders dated 19 May and 21 May.

The CBI has also informed the high court that it has filed a special leave petition in the SC.

On Friday, the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Rajesh Bindal constituted a five Judges’ Bench to hear the matter pertaining to the bail of the four TMC leaders who have been in custody after they were arrested in the Narada bribery case by the CBI.

The four leaders are: ministers Firhad Hakim and Subrata Mukherjee, MLA Madan Mitra, and former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee.

WHAT IS THE NARADA CASE?

In 2016, editor and managing director of Narada News portal, Mathew Samuel, broadcast a sting video right before the West Bengal Assembly elections, in which several TMC leaders were allegedly seen taking bribes.

The purported video footage of the sting operation surfaced before the 2016 Assembly polls.

The CBI lodged an FIR in April 2017 following a court order, naming 12 top TMC leaders, including MPs and West Bengal ministers, and an IPS officer.

(With inputs from LiveLaw.)

