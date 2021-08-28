Naquin extends hitting streak, Reds beat Marlins 6-0

MIAMI (AP) — Wade Miley pitched six-hit ball over seven innings, Tyler Naquin homered and extended his major league-leading hitting streak, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-0 Friday night.

Miley (11-4) struck out five, walked one and hit a run-scoring double. The 34-year-old left-hander lowered his ERA to 2.74 and hasn't lost since May 19, a span of 16 starts.

Naquin had three hits to stretch his hitting streak to 16 games, the longest current run in the majors. Mike Moustakas also went deep for the Reds, who began Friday two games ahead of San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Moustakas and Miley had RBI doubles in a four-run fourth. With Moustakas at second and first base open, the Marlins intentionally walked Max Schrock to face Miley, who hit a hard grounder that bounced inside the third base line and rolled to the left-field corner. Schrock and Miley later scored on shortstop Miguel Rojas’ throwing error for a 5-0 lead.

Cincinnati increased its advantage on Moustakas’ solo blast in the eighth. Moustakas drove reliever Paul Campbell’s first pitch to the upper deck in right for his sixth homer of the season.

Jeff Hoffman relieved Miley and pitched two scoreless innings around two walks.

Naquin gave Cincinnati a quick lead with his 19th homer, a solo shot off starter Zach Thompson in the first.

Thompson (2-6) was lifted for a pinch hitter after five innings. The right-hander allowed five runs, six hits, struck out one and walked one.

ROSTER MOVE

The Reds claimed IF Asdrúbal Cabrera off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. Cabrera, who is expected to join the club Saturday, appeared in 90 games with Arizona in 2021 and hit .244 with seven homers and 40 RBIs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Lewis Brinson (left thumb sprain) was kept out of the lineup Friday as a precaution. Brinson was removed in the fifth inning of Miami’s game against Washington on Thursday after he collided with center fielder Bryan De La Cruz while both chased a fly ball.

UP NEXT

RHP Vladimir Gutérrez (9-4, 3.68) will start the second game of the series Saturday, while the Marlins will go with RHP Sandy Alcantara (7-12, 3.35).

