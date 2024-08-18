Napoli 'working' on Victor Osimhen exit as Chelsea issued transfer update

Napoli's sporting director Giovanni Manna says an exit for Victor Osimhen is currently "blocked".

Chelsea have been linked with the striker all summer, with Romelu Lukaku tipped to head in the opposite direction.

Osimhen has even handed in a transfer request to force an exit, and head coach Antonio Conte was dismissive of the player last week when talking to reporters.

"You all know full well the Osimhen situation was already there when I arrived and will be dealt with exclusively by the club," he said.

"I did not get into the situation. You all know that the transfer market is very complicated and [the deal is] currently blocked. I cannot say any more than that."

Victor Osimhen wants to leave Napoli this summer (Getty Images)

Manna has reiterated Conte's verdict, telling Sky Sports Italia on Sunday: "It’s an objective fact, what the coach said, the situation is blocked.

"Victor is an important player, with an important value and conditions. His desire is clear. We tried to maintain the integrity of the squad at this moment. We are not the only club in this situation and we’ll see what happens over the next 10 days.

"At this time, it is not right to say what sensations there are. We are working with his entourage to find the best solution. As we said, he is an important player, so it’s not that we can just find him anywhere [to play].

"He is under contract for another two seasons, so clearly if we don’t find a solution by August 30, we’ll have to talk to the player."