Napoli vs Liverpool: Kick off time today, prediction, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Liverpool head to Napoli to commence their latest Champions League campaign tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in need of a jump-start to their season sooner rather than later but they face a tough opener in Group A.

Napoli have made a strong start in Serie A, have one of the tightest defences in Europe and Liverpool have not found them easy opponents in the past.

On their last trip to Naples, three years ago, they were beaten 2-0 and the season before that they lost 1-0.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Napoli vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

The Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples will host the match.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Where to watch Napoli vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, tonight’s match will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will also be able to watch the game online via the BT Sport website or app.

Live blog: You can follow all tonight’s action via Standard Sport’s live match blog.

Napoli vs Liverpool team news

Napoli star forward Hirving Lozano is a doubt after being stretchered off against Lazio at the weekend, meaning Matteo Politano should come in.

For Liverpool, deadline-day signing Arthur Melo could come in for his debut to help their midfield struggles, with Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all sidelined.

Thiago Alcantara could play some part, while Harvey Elliott is likely to keep his place. Both Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain have been omitted from the group stage squad.

Fabio Carvalho is a doubt after limping off over the weekend. Andy Robertson did not start the Merseyside derby but surely will in Naples, while Trent Alexander-Arnold was taken off before the hour mark so will also be fresh.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Napoli vs Liverpool prediction

Napoli are more than capable of continuing Liverpool’s poor run by dominating the midfield battle. Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz were again starved of service by a poor Everton side, and the hosts’ own attacking talent can punish the Reds.

Story continues

Liverpool can, of course, get at Napoli, who are not as tight a ship since Kalidou Koulibaly’s exit, so we should have an entertaining game in store in Naples.

Napoli and Liverpool to share a 2-2 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Napoli wins: 2

Draws: 2

Liverpool wins: 2