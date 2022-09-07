Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League live: score and latest updates - AFP

09:46 PM

87 minutes

Zerbin runs out of legs on the break and blasts a shot at Alisson from distance. Napoli looking as comfortable defensively as they have all evening. Nunez has struggled to make an impact since coming on.

09:44 PM

Here is where tonight would stand in Liverpool's heaviest-ever European defeats...

Ajax 5 Liverpool 1, (European Cup, 1966)

Napoli 4 Liverpool 1 (Champions League, 2022)

Inter 3 Liverpool 0, (European Cup, 1965)

Dinamo Tbilisi 3 Liverpool 0, (European Cup, 1979)

PSG 3 Liverpool 0, (Cup Winners’ Cup, 1997)

Strasbourg 3 Liverpool 0 (Uefa Cup, 1997)

Liverpool 3 Real Madrid 0 (Champions League, 2014)

Barcelona 3 Liverpool 0 (Champions League, 2019)

09:43 PM

Jamie Carragher's verdict

Liverpool cannot continue with this high line & playing offside while the intensity of the team, especially in midfield is non existent. You have to adapt. It’s been evident all season.

09:41 PM

82 minutes

Diaz threatening again, but Jota could not quite his feet out in the box. The move started with Thiago snapping into a challenge in midfield. Liverpool fans will be looking to him and Konate's return after the international break to turn their form around.

09:38 PM

78 minutes

The game has slowed down and gone dead in the last few minutes. Liverpool realise one of the great comebacks is out of reach now, and Napoli are content to run the clock down and not bust blood vessels chasing more goals.

09:35 PM

76 minutes

Good goalkeeping from Meret to come off his line and claim a cross that was aimed towards Nunez. Liverpool making their final change of the night, and they are giving Arthur his debut.

09:32 PM

73 minutes

Diaz skips away from a challenge and drives upfield from his own half but Nunez is robbed on the edge of the area.

Napoli making a couple of changes: Elmas and Mario Rui about to come on. The excellent Zielinski, who has two tonight, comes off to a great ovation.

09:29 PM

70 minutes

Napoli looking a threat again, this time from Zerbin down the left. What they have done well tonight is exit into wide areas behind the Liverpool full-backs. Lozano's shot from the edge of the box dribbles wide.

09:27 PM

68 minutes

Nunez sees a shot blocked after Liverpool won the ball high up the pitch, before the home team worked a counter-attack well out to the right, but Lozano's effort across Alisson was easily saved.

09:25 PM

66 minutes

Diaz has tried his level best to drag Liverpool back into this, Rrahmani cleans him out in a wide left position and is booked. Alexander-Arnold's delivery let him down though, and the ball sails out for a goal kick. Far too heavy.

09:23 PM

63 minutes

It is actually a triple sub from Klopp: Jota is on as well as Thiago and Nunez. Napoli are standing firm at the moment, but still around half hour left including stoppage time.

09:20 PM

61 minutes

Lozano tries an ambitious shot from distance but the flag was up for offside in any case.

Then Liverpool come forward, but Alexander-Arnold's cross is charged down. Nunez and Thiago are getting ready to come on for Liverpool.

What a save by Meret! Fantastic athleticism from Diaz to throw himself at a head but the Napoli goalkeeper was equal to it.

09:16 PM

That's the vantage Liverpool's fans have tonight

Liverpool fans guarded by stewards high up in the stands before the UEFA Champions League Group A match - PA

09:15 PM

56 minutes

Matip has made a positive difference to Liverpool's defending, getting a block in as Kvaratskhelia cut inside. That is the Georgian's last act of the night, replaced by Zerbin. And Politano is replaced by Hirving Lozanao.

09:13 PM

54 minutes

Liverpool have another corner but the out-swinger from Alexander-Arnold is headed clear. There was a chance for Napoli to break but Anguissa scuffed an attempted pass with the outside of his foot.

09:11 PM

52 minutes

Liverpool in possession with Napoli retreating into their defensive shape, which they would be wise to do. Even though they are three up, still dangerous to make this a basketball game against a team with Liverpool's speed and talent up front.

09:09 PM

50 minutes

So much for either side settling for the result. A slightly nervy moment between Meret and his defenders at the edge of the box but the goalkeeper hammers out for a throw in. Lots of time for Liverpool and they have Nunez and Jota to introduce.

09:08 PM

GOOOOAAALL! Diaz pulls one back

It is what we have come to know as the trademark Diaz finish, chopping in from the left and whipping the ball into the far corner. Liverpool only three goals behind again. Could they?

09:07 PM

GOOOOAAALL! Napoli have four

Only 90 seconds into the second half, and the game is surely beyond reach now. Another ball clipped in behind the Liverpool high line by Anguissa, and the ball was cut back to Zielinski at the edge of the box, whose shot was saved and he dinked the rebound over Alisson.

09:05 PM

We're back under way!

Within the first minute of the half Matip's header from a corner is straight at Napoli goalkeeper Meret.

09:03 PM

Half time change from Klopp

He seems to have taken Jamie Carragher's advice: Joel Matip replaces Joe Gomez.

09:02 PM

The Napoli celebrations

Napoli's team players celebrate after Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa scored their side's second goal - AP

Napoli supporters cheer during the UEFA Champions League Group A first leg - AFP

08:59 PM

John Aldridge's view

Defensively this is embarrassing!! We’ve made them look like world beaters! Mistakes everywhere, we just get picked off by not just these but all teams at the minute.

08:53 PM

Jamie Carragher's view

Not seen many half’s worse than this under Klopp. A defensive shambles. Matip needs to come on for Gomez.

08:47 PM

HT: Napoli 3 Liverpool 0

Napoli have shredded Liverpool in that half. The only mercy for Klopp is it could be four or five.

Osimhen's movement caused them all manner of problems, with Van Dijk and Gomez uncomfortable, and the trickery of Kvaratskhelia has been too much for that vulnerable right-side. Milner has looked short of the level, and some of Napoli's passing through midfield has been slick.

Liverpool have the attacking firepower to score more than one, but have surely played their way out of this. There are five group games to recover at least.

08:46 PM

45 minutes

There are two minutes of stoppage time to play before Klopp can get his players back in the dressing room.

08:46 PM

GOOOOAAAALLL! Napoli have three

Anguissa with a 360-spin in midfield, then Kvaratskhelia gets the better of Gomez in another one-on-one and he fires across goal where Simeone, just on for the injured Osimhen, has a tap in. That might just be game over.

08:43 PM

42 minutes

Excellent one-on-one defending from Kim at the back for Napoli, jockeying with Diaz and not going to ground. Napoli then regain their composure and rest on the ball in midfield once again.

08:40 PM

40 minutes

Liverpool gathering themselves and enjoying possession deep in the Liverpool half, but you expect that chasing a two-goal deficit. Their defenders might be about to get some respite because Osimhen is down and holding the back of his leg.

08:39 PM

Anguissa's finish

Napoli's Cameroonian midfielder Andre Zambo Anguissa shoots and scores his team's second goal - AFP

08:38 PM

38 minutes

Liverpool just cannot time that trademark press to stifle teams, and once opponents are out they are punching holes in that high line. Some of Napoli's football has been a joy to watch.

Alexander-Arnold sees a strike blocked from the edge of the box.

08:35 PM

34 minutes

Liverpool deliver a free-kick in from wide which may or may not have come off a Napoli head but Meret palmed it away diving to his left.

Then Milner stands up a cross from the left, but Elliott's volley at the back post skewed off his knee and wide. Half a chance for the Liverpool youngster.

08:33 PM

GOOOOAAALL! Anguissa doubles Napoli's lead

That was dreadful defending from Liverpool and Fabinho in particular at the edge of the box, stood like a mannequin as Napoli did him with the old one-two. It's good interplay from the Italian side, but nobody tracked Anguissa and he swept the ball beneath Alisson from an inside-left position. Napoli two up and it could be three or four.

08:31 PM

31 minutes

Better from Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold punches a pass into the box but Salah's shot on the turn was tame and straight at Alisson.

08:29 PM

28 minutes

What a chance for Napoli to score the second but Van Dijk clears of the line! Gomez made a major error in the last line of defence, coughing the ball up with Osimhen sniffing around. He drove into the box from the right and could have taken the shot on, but he tried to tee Kvaratskhelia for almost an open goal from the penalty spot.

The Georgian Messi made good contact but Van Dijk recovered to get an all-important leg to it.

08:26 PM

26 minutes

Osimhen with another dart behind the Liverpool centre-backs but this time the line was right and he was flagged offside. Then Diaz is pulled up for handball as he controls a switch of play to the wing. Not happening for Liverpool so far.

Alexander-Arnold attempts a cross towards the head of Firmino, but Rrahmani heads behind for a corner. Taken to the near post and cleared by a Napoli head.

08:24 PM

23 minutes

Liverpool enjoying some pressure with consecutive corners. Elliott delivers the second one which Meret punches away, before Alexander-Arnold finds Salah in acres with a delightful left-foot pass, but in acres of space Salah's touch let him down. A good chance by his standards.

08:21 PM

20 minutes

Liverpool need to get to grips with this game, Klopp was on the pitch during the Var check.

The crowd are on their feet again after Kvaratskhelia dances around a couple of challenges in midfield, showing wonderful balance and poise. The Georgian is living up to the hype tonight.

08:19 PM

ALISSON SAVES!

Why did they change the taker after Zielinski scored?! Diving away to his right, that is a massive stop from the Liverpool goalkeeper.

08:18 PM

PENALTY NAPOLI!

The referee makes the square signal and points to the spot. Osimhen to take this one.

08:17 PM

Liverpool might be about to concede another penalty

Var has told the referee to go and consult the monitor. Osimhen was in tussle with Van Dijk after a run in behind and chopped back inside the defender, who did not get a touch on the ball. The replays show Van Dijk caught him on the top of the foot...Osimhen down in a lot pain, perhaps to draw the referee's attention.

08:14 PM

14 minutes

Harvey Elliott looking Liverpool's most accomplished player so far, but then Milner's switch towards Salah flies out of play.

Then Anguissa breaks forward well to stand a cross up to the back post which is met by Di Lorenzo but fortunately for Liverpool is strikes Van Dijk's head and flies away from danger. At the other end, Liverpool win a corner which Meret just about deals with. Rip-roaring pace to this game.

08:11 PM

11 minutes

Milner slides in with an agricultural challenge on Anguissa and is rightly shown a yellow card. Liverpool fans may have worried about his ability to keep up with the pace of the game, and those fears seem well-founded at the moment. An Elliott free-kick is delivered into the box but Salah's shot from a tight angle is blocked.

08:09 PM

9 minutes

Harvey Elliott with half a cross, half a shot from the left and it runs out of play before Salah can take it under his spell. Some of Napoli's passing has been wonderfully crisp so far, it is negating Liverpool's defensive pressure.

08:08 PM

6 minutes

Liverpool have a corner that Alexander-Arnold whips in from the left, but Osimhen heads away before he leads a break down the left. Kvaratskhelia dribbling at the Liverpool defence again but this time the attack does not result in a strike on goal.

08:06 PM

Zielinski scores!

He sends Alisson the wrong way and tucks the penalty away towards the left-hand corner. Fully deserved based on their football in the opening stages, they have carved through Liverpool twice. The Napoli fans are jumping.

Napoli supporters cheer prior to the UEFA Champions League Group A first leg football match between SSC Napoli and Liverpool FC - AFP

08:05 PM

PENALTY NAPOLI!

It was hard to hear the whistle, but the ball is on the spot because Milner blocked the shot with an outstretched arm. He can have no complaints. Zielinski over it.

08:04 PM

4 minutes

This has been a confident beginning from Napoli, thriving after opening the season with five wins.

And another chance flies just wide for Napoli! They find the man of the moment Kvaratskhelia in space down the left, and the strike from the edge of the area deflected off Milner and behind.

08:02 PM

2 minutes

Napoli moving the ball well through midfield, and within the first 60 seconds they have hit the post!

Osimhen peels in behind the high Liverpool line, Alisson came rushing out to the corner of the box but was never getting there, and the striker rounded him before hitting the foot of the woodwork from a tight angle. What a start from the home team.

08:00 PM

KICK OFF!

Napoli get us started to a considerable roar.

07:59 PM

The players are on their way out of the tunnel...

Across the athletics track and on the pitch at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

Kvaratskhelia is the new darling of the Napoli tifosi. He has already been blessed the moniker Kvara-dona.

07:46 PM

Jurgn Klopp speaking before the match

There were teams that won here but it is never an easy place to come and will never be. But there is only one way to make the atmosphere slightly quieter and that is to play well ourselves. We need to defend all together, really compact - not deep but compact. When we set the trigger, go. And play football at the right moments and cause them offensive problems from different areas.

07:39 PM

Liverpool given a warm welcome

Napoli fans inside the stadium before the match - Reuters

07:37 PM

Some good analysis from Michael Owen there...

Yes, you read that right. He has noticed that Mohamed Salah is holding his width far more on the right flank, possibly to be a supply line to Nunez at centre-forward. Salah is having the fewest penalty area touches per game of his Liverpool career at the moment.

07:18 PM

Chris is also paying a visit to one of Europe's most intimidating venues

There can’t be many more intimidating venues in Europe than the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Klopp is seeking to avoid an unhappy hat-trick as Liverpool coach, losing late on during his previous visits. Fans were queuing to get inside over three hours before kick-off, traffic around the stadium gridlocked. Visiting journalists have a particular fondness for Napoli’s tunnel of love, a sort of underground bunker dissecting two tiers of a home fans’ stand as reporters make their way to and from seats. Pleasingly, there has been an upgrade since Liverpool’s last visit, a welcome barrier introduced in the (obviously highly unlikely) event of any offending items being chucked in the general direction of those passing through. Anyone who watched the fabulous Maradona documentary by Asif Kapadia will have a sense of how manic matchdays here can be.

Napoli's stadium - Chris Bascombe

Edgy? Yes. Occasionally stressful for visitors? Absolutely. But for all that, being here is one of the most absorbing, intoxicating experiences in football.

07:08 PM

Chris Bascombe is in Naples for us...his thoughts on Klopp's team selection

No Darwin Nunez in Liverpool’s starting line-up. That’s a surprise, but a reflection of Klopp preferring the tried and trusted Roberto Firmino upfront, and recognition that the Uruguayan is not yet fine-tuned to Liverpool’s system. He will surely play some part, probably in the second half when there might be more space. Not for the first time this season, Klopp’s midfield options are limited due to injuries. Thiago makes a welcome return on the bench - and new signing Arthur is also a sub - but neither is ready to make more than a cameo appearance. James Milner is back alongside Fabinho and Harvey Elliott - the teenager one of the most consistent Liverpool performers so far this season.

07:01 PM

Napoli team and subs: Tanguy Ndombele on the bench

Starting XI: Meret, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Minjae, Olivera, Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

Subs: Sirigu, Jesus, Mario Rui, Ostigard, Zanoli, Elmas, Gaetano, Ndombele, Zerbin, Lozano, Raspadori, Simeone

06:51 PM

Not the strongest Liverpool midfield...

Which is always a worry for a tough European away game. They are nursing players back to health though with Jota and Thiago among the subs again. Darwin Nunez starts on the bench also, so scope for Klopp to change the game in the second half with serious ammunition.

06:45 PM

Liverpool team and subs: Thiago only fit enough for the bench

Starting XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliott; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Subs: Adrian, Davies, Thiago, Jota, Tsimikas, Nunez, Arthur, Matip, Bajcetic, Phillips

03:45 PM

Third time lucky for Liverpool in Naples?

With Liverpool producing some stuttering performances domestically, tonight they return to the competition that so often seems to inspire them as they begin their Champions League campaign at Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp's team have reached the final of this competition three times in the last five seasons, lifting the trophy in Madrid in 2019 but losing two finals to Real Madrid in 2018 and 2022. Liverpool have faced Napoli four times during that period, winning only once, and losing both visits to the cavernous Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, formerly the San Paolo. Carlo Ancelotti masterminded both of those Napoli victories and also got the better of Liverpool in Paris in May.

Napoli are now managed by Luciano Spalletti, and finished third above Juventus in Serie A last season. There have been changes on the pitch this summer with Kalidou Koulibaly sold to Chelsea and Dries Mertens saying goodbye after nine years in Italy. Arrivals have been lower profile, but there is a familiar face for Premier League fans with former Fulham man Andre Zambo Anguissa added to midfield. They are unbeaten five league games into the new season, conceding four goals.

Liverpool are still contending with some injury problems, with Jordan Henderson pulling his hamstring in the win over Newcastle and Fabio Carvalho picking up a knock at the weekend. Ibrahima Konate is expected back after the international break but Thiago Alcantara has returned to training.

Klopp explained: "Thiago is back in training, the second day today, he's ready. For how long, we'll see. Hendo, the results of the scan show after the international break he'll be back."

There is a chance for Liverpool to set a new club record by winning their seventh consecutive European away game.

Ajax and Rangers are the other two teams in a tasty group, and play in the early kick-off this evening. Full team news on the way shortly.