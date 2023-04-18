Napoli vs AC Milan lineups: Starting XIs, confirmed team news, injury latest for Champions League today

(AFP via Getty Images)

Victor Osimhen has handed a key boost to Napoli’s chances of pulling off a Champions League comeback against AC Milan.

The Rossoneri’s narrow one-goal lead in the tie will be put to the test by the forward’s imperious 25-goal form throughout a fine season in southern Italy.

After returning from injury off the bench on the weekend, the striker who missed the first leg in Milan starts tonight’s clash at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

However, Napoli are without first-choice players Kim Min-jae and Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa due to suspension, the former Fulham midfielder having been sent off at the San Siro last week.

Tottenham loanee Tanguy Ndombele steps into the centre of the park in his absence with Juan Jesus replacing Kim in defence. Matteo Politano is preferred to Hirving Lozano in attack.

Giovanni Simeone misses out for the hosts, who are welcome Gianluca Gaetano back to their squad after illness.

Malick Thiaw was the main injury worry for Milan after he was forced out of a weekend draw with Bologna.

Olivier Giroud has recovered from a minor foot issue while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unregistered for the Champions League.

Napoli XI: Meret; Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Jesus, Rui; Zielinski, Lobotka, Ndombele; Politano, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia.

AC Milan XI: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez; Krunic, Bennacer, Tonali; Diaz, Giroud, Leao.