Napoli vs AC Milan: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

A place in the Champions League semi-finals is at stake for Napoli and AC Milan when they meet in southern Italy.

Milan left the San Siro with a 1-0 aggregate lead after last week’s first leg was settled by an Ismael Bennacer goal.

Not since 2007 have the seven-time winners reached the final four whereas this is already the deepest Champions League run Napoli have ever enjoyed.

Inter Milan or Benfica await in what would be a mouthwatering tie for either side in the next round.

As the runaway leaders in Serie A, Napoli will fancy their chances of securing a famous comeback however Milan have had their number of late - winning 4-0 in Campania only a fortnight ago.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Napoli vs AC Milan is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

The match will take place at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Where to watch Napoli vs AC Milan

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the BT Sport app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Napoli vs AC Milan team news

Victor Osimhen is set to start for the hosts after a timely return from injury off the bench against Hellas Verona on the weekend.

However, star defender Kim Min-jae is suspended along with Frank Anguissa, who were respectively booked and sent off in the first leg. Gianluca Gaetano should be fit after illness but Gio Simeone is likely to miss out.

Milan are sweating over the fitness of defender Malick Thiaw after he was forced off in a draw at Bologna.

Olivier Giroud, Davide Calabria and Rafael Leao were rested from the line-up for that game. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is unregistered.

Napoli vs AC Milan prediction

The Partenopei have romped towards Scudetto success this season although Milan have certainly gotten the better of them in recent weeks, winning their league meeting in Naples 4-0.

However, a one-goal lead might not be enough for the Rossoneri to survive such a febrile atmosphere and this tie may even go all the way.

Napoli to win 2-0 after extra time, 2-1 on aggregate.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The team playing at home has won only one of the last nine meetings between these sides.

Napoli wins: 15

Draws: 9

Milan wins: 18

Since 1990 only.

Napoli vs AC Milan match odds

Napoli to qualify: 11/10

Draw (90 mins): 13/5

Milan to qualify: 8/11

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).