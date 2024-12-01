Napoli Ready to Challenge Several Premier League Giants for Lecce Starlet

Serie A pacesetters Napoli have repeatedly joined several Premier League clubs in the race for the sought-after Lecce utility man, Patrick Dorgu. According to Calciomercato, Antonio Conte’s men are eager to fight Chelsea for the 20-year-old sensation’s signature.

Dorgu has gone from strength to strength since swapping Nordsjelland for Lecce in 2022. He initially moved to Stadio Via del Mare on a season-long loan. After excelling in his first year in Serie A, the Giallorossi didn’t have to think twice before handing him a permanent deal.

Unfortunately for Lecce, Dorgu’s rise to stardom hasn’t gone unnoticed. In addition to long-term admirers Milan, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur, Napoli are keen to lure the Denmark international to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. However, the versatile wingback won’t come cheap.

Napoli would likely have to allocate up to €50 million to persuade Lecce to sell their standout performer. Despite starting his career in Italy as a full-back, Dorgu has proved far more useful in the final third, already tallying three goals in Serie A this season.

That’s particularly impressive, considering Marco Giampaolo’s charges have only netted six league goals. But Lecce could lose their talismanic star in January. It may not necessarily be to Napoli. Indeed, Manchester United are also in the mix.

Per recent reports in Italy, Ruben Amorim’s side could hijack Conte’s interest in Dorgu by tabling a tangible €35m bid for the Napoli target in the upcoming transfer window. Therefore, the Partenopei may want to accelerate their pursuit of one of Europe’s hottest young talents.