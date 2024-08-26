'Napoli plan Gilmour medical' - gossip

Napoli are continuing with their plan for Brighton & Hove Albion's Billy Gilmour to undergo a medical this week after a transfer fee of more than £12m was agreed for the 23-year-old Scotland midfielder. (Fabrizio Romano on X)

Napoli remain confident of completing a deal for Brighton & Hove Albion's Billy Gilmour and also want to sign fellow Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay from Manchester United, but they may have to sell first to complete both. (Dharmesh Sheth on X)

The £25.4m sale of Scott McTominay to Napoli, subject to all parties being satisfied on player terms, is important for Manchester United's financial fair play compliance and their bid to sign Paris St-Germain's Manuel Ugarte will be aided by the 27-year-old Scotland midfielder's exit. (David Ornstein on X)

Scott McTominay is keen to join Napoli after a £25.4m fee was agreed with Manchester United, but a pay-off from the Premier League club and personal terms with the 27-year-old Scotland midfielder's proposed new employers are yet to be agreed. (Fabrizio Romano on X)

Scotland centre-half Liam Cooper has agreed to re-sign for Hull City following the 32-year-old's Leeds United exit. (Football Insider)

Celtic are closing in on the loan signing of Barcelona left-back Alex Valle, with the Scottish champions paying a fee of around £1.3m for the 20-year-old who has signed a new contract until summer 2026 after spending last season with Levante. (Anthony Joseph on X)

Alex Valle, the 20-year-old left-back who has just signed a new deal with Barcelona until June 2026, will travel to Glasgow on Monday to undergo a medical with Celtic after a loan deal with no option to buy was agreed. (Fabrizio Romano on X)

Brazilian midfield legend Ronaldinho’s son, Joao Mendes, could be sent on loan to Dundee after the 19-year-old winger joined Burnley from Barcelona. (Scottish Sun)

Rapid Bucharest will offer to make Ianis Hagi their top earner, which could rise to £423,400 per year, to persuade the Rangers midfielder to return to Romania, but it would mean a wage cut from the £1.1m the 25-year-old earns at Ibrox. (Spotmedia)

Rangers are in talks with John Souttar about a new contract and an agreement is close over a long-term deal beyond the 27-year-old Scotland centre-back's current summer 2026 as manager Philippe Clement looks to avoid a repeat of this year's freedom-of-contract exits by John Lundstram and Borna Barasic. (Daily Record)