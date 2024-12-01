Napoli Manager Dismisses Speculation Over Unsettled Forward’s Transfer to Juventus

Napoli boss Antonio Conte has shut down rumors over Giacomo Raspadori’s potential switch to fierce rivals Juventus. Despite failing to establish himself as a permanent starter at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, the 24-year-old remains firmly in Conte’s plans for the Partenopei.

“He is an important player, strong, and my intention is to strengthen Napoli, not to weaken it for the present and for the future,” Conte said, as reported by TMW. “This must be a clear message for everyone, even for the players. Let’s not forget that this year we only have the championship and we have the Coppa Italia.

“Therefore, I don’t have the possibility of other outlets in other competitions,” the Napoli manager added. “When you only have the championship it becomes difficult to give minutes. After the starters, he is probably the most used, he is a player who is growing and I have my own idea about him: I am very happy.“

Raspadori has only made two Serie A starts for Napoli this season. In fact, he has only collected 240 minutes of top-flight action, largely playing second fiddle to star striker Romelu Lukaku. Given his relatively sparse playing time, it’s no surprise he has yet to find the back of the net.

Juventus have noticed Raspadori’s unfavorable situation at Napoli, identifying him as a potential low-cost solution to strengthen their frontline. Thiago Motta’s men are on the lookout for Dusan Vlahovic’s alternative. However, Conte’s statement will likely force them to explore other options.