Napoli Lose Star Winger David Neres to a Thigh Injury

Napoli will have to cope without David Neres, their most electrifying forward, for about a month. The winger suffered a muscular problem in the final minutes of the Udinese game. He has been diagnosed with a lesion of the semimembranosus muscle in his left thigh, Sky reported.

The Brazilian winger will be sidelined for up to 40 days. The Partenopei will take on Lazio, Como, Inter, Fiorentina, and Venezia in their next few matches. It’ll be very challenging for him to be available for the game against their main title contenders.

David Neres will miss time shortly after Napoli failed to bring him a high-level replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, settling with Noah Okafor on loan from Milan. Gianluca Raspadori and Cyril Ngonge are the other options at the position. Leonardo Spinazzola has handled it in the recent past, but he’s out with a glute injury.

The 27-year-old has tallied two goals and six assists so far this season. His rise to prominence facilitated the sale of the Georgian star, as the two rarely featured simultaneously beforehand.

Our Take on Napoli Losing David Neres

When it rains, it pours, as the only way this could have been more hurtful is if he suffered a more serious injury. Their upcoming schedule is tough too. Antonio Conte can’t be underestimated, and a tactical change could be in the cards. Considering their last two results and their recent transfer market fumbles, the momentum has decisively shifted toward Inter in the Scudetto duel. It’ll still be early, but the upcoming head-to-head meeting will be monumental.