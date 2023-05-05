Napoli confirm Victor Osimhen stance amid Chelsea and Manchester United transfer links

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has insisted there is “no way’ that the Serie A champions will sell Victor Osimhen this summer.

A draw with Udinese on Thursday night was enough for Napoli to seal their first league title for 33 years, with Osimhen netting a second-half equaliser to spark incredible scenes of celebrations back in Naples.

It is the first time the club have lifted the Serie A trophy since Diego Maradona inspired the club to glory in 1990, and it comes after a season of domestic dominance. Even after a recent run of slightly stumbling form, Napoli sit 16 points clear of Lazio in second.

Osimhen has scored 22 league goals this season, and another five as Napoli reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Unsurprisingly then, the 24-year-old is expected to be a man in demand this summer, with Manchester United viewing the striker as a top target should they be unsuccessful in a move for Harry Kane. Chelsea have also been linked with Osimhen, who earlier this season revealed his desire to one day play in England.

“I’m working so hard to make sure that I achieve my dream of playing in the Premier League someday but as I said, it’s a process and I just want to keep on this momentum and continue to do well,” he said.

However, De Laurentiis has made it clear that he has no intention of letting Osimhen leave this summer, regardless of how much interest there is from across Europe.

“I will not sell Victor Osimhen this summer - no way,” he told Rai Sport.